WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 47 bids for 178.64 billion rupees ($2.73 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction held on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 22/03 2 14.55 2 14.55 6.25 21/03 2 10.50 2 10.50 6.25 20/03 3 11.15 3 11.15 6.25 18/03 2 50.36 2 50.36 6.25 17/03 7 15.97 7 15.97 6.25 16/03 3 6.50 3 6.50 6.25 15/03 2 8.60 2 8.60 6.25 14/03 3 10.50 3 10.50 6.25 10/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 09/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 08/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 07/03 1 4.50 1 4.50 6.25 06/03 2 6.15 2 6.15 6.25 04/03 3 34.80 3 34.80 6.25 03/03 3 9.05 3 9.05 6.25 02/03 2 5.84 2 5.84 6.25 01/03 1 5.50 1 5.50 6.25 28/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 27/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 23/02 3 15 3 15 6.25 22/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 20/02 3 14.40 3 14.40 6.25 18/02 8 45.83 8 45.83 6.25 17/02 6 22.35 6 22.35 6.25 16/02 4 17.80 4 17.80 6.25 15/02 6 18.75 6 18.75 6.25 14/02 3 15.90 3 15.90 6.25 13/02 3 16.00 3 16.00 6.25 10/02 4 16.50 4 16.50 6.25 09/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 08/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 07/02 12 51.15 12 51.15 6.25 06/02 2 14 2 14 6.25 04/02 3 61 3 61 6.25 03/02 5 16.90 5 16.90 6.25 02/02 2 14.00 2 14.00 6.25 01/02 2 14.00 2 14.00 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 22/03 47 178.64 47 178.64 5.75 21/03 56 275.50 56 275.50 5.75 20/03 43 204.76 43 204.76 5.75 18/03 12 36.75 12 36.75 5.75 17/03 65 308.12 65 308.12 5.75 16/03 57 311.20 57 311.20 5.75 15/03 47 294.70 47 294.70 5.75 14/03 57 338.18 57 338.18 5.75 13/03 20 88.46 20 88.46 5.75 10/03 65 398.92 65 398.92 5.75 09/03 43 276.46 43 276.46 5.75 08/03 26 58.68 26 58.68 5.75 07/03 26 45.03 26 45.03 5.75 06/03 21 38.03 21 38.03 5.75 04/03 16 23.04 16 23.04 5.75 03/03 67 291.77 67 291.77 5.75 02/03 42 124.28 42 124.28 5.75 01/03 37 72.58 37 72.58 5.75 28/02 43 223.15 43 223.15 5.75 27/02 51 215.56 51 215.56 5.75 24/02 37 102.74 37 102.74 5.75 23/02 33 142.20 33 142.20 5.75 22/02 39 68.97 39 68.97 5.75 21/02 30 73.03 30 73.03 5.75 20/02 20 83.72 20 83.72 5.75 18/02 24 32.01 24 32.01 5.75 17/02 62 243.84 62 243.84 5.75 16/02 32 70.03 32 70.03 5.75 15/02 28 26.52 28 26.52 5.75 14/02 28 38.90 28 38.90 5.75 13/02 28 91.31 28 91.31 5.75 10/02 25 36.32 25 36.32 5.75 09/02 20 28.03 20 28.03 5.75 08/02 22 33.21 22 33.21 5.75 07/02 19 22.13 19 22.13 5.75 06/02 19 29.17 19 29.17 5.75 04/02 13 23.67 13 23.67 5.75 03/02 62 174.04 62 174.04 5.75 02/02 39 83.93 39 83.93 5.75 01/02 42 134.22 42 134.22 5.75 Source text - (bit.ly/2nKIQe6) ($1 = 65.4300 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
COLOMBO The number of people known to have been killed in floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rose to 113, officials said on Saturday, as the country appealed for international assistance.