Oct 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 111.06 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 111.06 bln rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/2d22JZf) (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru)