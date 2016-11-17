Nov 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
38 bids for 96.08 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction
held on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
REPO
DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED
RATE
No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln rupees) (%)
rupees)
16/11 7 39.88 7 39.88 6.25
15/11 5 31.48 5 31.48 6.25
11/11 21 102.25 21 102.25 6.25
10/11 31 151.59 31 151.59 6.25
09/11 25 151.24 25 151.24 6.25
08/11 22 124.27 22 124.27 6.25
07/11 23 126.73 23 126.73 6.25
05/11 4 2.27 4 2.27 6.25
04/11 9 43.20 9 43.20 6.25
03/11 8 37.84 8 37.84 6.25
02/11 6 34.84 6 34.84 6.25
01/11 6 36.84 6 36.84 6.25
29/10 4 12.00 4 12.00 6.25
28/10 24 137.18 24 137.18 6.25
27/10 7 37.45 7 37.45 6.25
26/10 9 84.33 9 84.33 6.25
25/10 17 110.91 17 110.91 6.25
24/10 36 179.57 36 179.57 6.25
21/10 30 162.87 30 162.87 6.25
20/10 21 99.40 21 99.40 6.25
19/10 10 38.71 10 38.71 6.25
18/10 8 55.05 8 55.05 6.25
17/10 13 92.79 13 92.79 6.25
15/10 9 70.14 9 70.14 6.25
14/10 38 147.84 38 147.84 6.25
13/10 37 180.16 37 180.16 6.25
10/10 20 80.10 20 80.10 6.25
07/10 9 30.71 9 30.71 6.25
06/10 6 28.01 6 28.01 6.25
05/10 8 31.94 8 31.94 6.25
04/10 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.50
03/10 8 31.81 8 31.81 6.50
01/10 2 22 2 22 6.50
REVERSE REPO
DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED
RATE
NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln rupees) (%)
rupees)
16/11 38 96.08 38 96.08 5.75
15/11 52 154.05 52 154.05 5.75
14/11 49 364.11 49 364.11 5.75
13/11 55 576.2 55 576.2 5.75
10/11 34 111.87 34 111.87 5.75
09/11 34 79.97 34 79.97 5.75
08/11 23 40.67 23 40.67 5.75
07/11 21 34.84 21 34.84 5.75
05/11 13 16.17 13 16.17 5.75
04/11 18 35.64 18 35.64 5.75
03/11 27 45.30 27 45.30 5.75
02/11 20 46.28 20 46.28 5.75
01/11 29 82.21 29 82.21 5.75
31/10 20 63.82 20 63.82 5.75
29/10 11 12.60 11 12.60 5.75
28/10 53 169.09 53 169.09 5.75
27/10 36 66.78 36 66.78 5.75
26/10 34 96.38 34 96.38 5.75
25/10 30 44.18 30 44.18 5.75
24/10 19 47.66 19 47.66 5.75
21/10 27 45.59 27 45.59 5.75
20/10 18 24.42 18 24.42 5.75
19/10 25 31.81 25 31.81 5.75
18/10 17 25.08 17 25.08 5.75
17/10 17 35.50 17 35.50 5.75
15/10 14 26.59 14 26.59 5.75
14/10 47 199.85 47 199.85 5.75
13/10 28 78.55 28 78.55 5.75
10/10 35 39.46 35 39.46 5.75
7/10 33 99.95 33 99.95 5.75
6/10 22 29.05 22 29.05 5.75
5/10 29 51.00 29 51.00 5.75
4/10 25 37.87 25 37.87 5.75
3/10 31 60.97 31 60.97 6.00
1/10 31 72.70 31 72.70 6.00
Source text - bit.ly/2g0BjSg
($1 = 67.9349 Indian rupees)
(Bengaluru newsroom)