Nov 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 38 bids for 72.13 billion rupees ($1.05 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction held on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 22/11 4 20.50 4 20.50 6.25 21/11 4 20.00 4 20.00 6.25 19/11 0 0.00 0 0.00 6.25 18/11 5 27.71 5 27.71 6.25 17/11 5 27.60 5 27.60 6.25 16/11 7 39.88 7 39.88 6.25 15/11 5 31.48 5 31.48 6.25 11/11 21 102.25 21 102.25 6.25 10/11 31 151.59 31 151.59 6.25 09/11 25 151.24 25 151.24 6.25 08/11 22 124.27 22 124.27 6.25 07/11 23 126.73 23 126.73 6.25 05/11 4 2.27 4 2.27 6.25 04/11 9 43.20 9 43.20 6.25 03/11 8 37.84 8 37.84 6.25 02/11 6 34.84 6 34.84 6.25 01/11 6 36.84 6 36.84 6.25 29/10 4 12.00 4 12.00 6.25 28/10 24 137.18 24 137.18 6.25 27/10 7 37.45 7 37.45 6.25 26/10 9 84.33 9 84.33 6.25 25/10 17 110.91 17 110.91 6.25 24/10 36 179.57 36 179.57 6.25 21/10 30 162.87 30 162.87 6.25 20/10 21 99.40 21 99.40 6.25 19/10 10 38.71 10 38.71 6.25 18/10 8 55.05 8 55.05 6.25 17/10 13 92.79 13 92.79 6.25 15/10 9 70.14 9 70.14 6.25 14/10 38 147.84 38 147.84 6.25 13/10 37 180.16 37 180.16 6.25 10/10 20 80.10 20 80.10 6.25 07/10 9 30.71 9 30.71 6.25 06/10 6 28.01 6 28.01 6.25 05/10 8 31.94 8 31.94 6.25 04/10 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.50 03/10 8 31.81 8 31.81 6.50 01/10 2 22 2 22 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 22/11 38 72.13 38 72.13 5.75 21/11 38 95.19 38 95.19 5.75 19/11 55 389.75 55 389.75 5.75 18/11 36 82.55 36 82.55 5.75 17/11 47 169.29 47 169.29 5.75 16/11 38 96.08 38 96.08 5.75 15/11 52 154.05 52 154.05 5.75 14/11 49 364.11 49 364.11 5.75 13/11 55 576.2 55 576.2 5.75 10/11 34 111.87 34 111.87 5.75 09/11 34 79.97 34 79.97 5.75 08/11 23 40.67 23 40.67 5.75 07/11 21 34.84 21 34.84 5.75 05/11 13 16.17 13 16.17 5.75 04/11 18 35.64 18 35.64 5.75 03/11 27 45.30 27 45.30 5.75 02/11 20 46.28 20 46.28 5.75 01/11 29 82.21 29 82.21 5.75 31/10 20 63.82 20 63.82 5.75 29/10 11 12.60 11 12.60 5.75 28/10 53 169.09 53 169.09 5.75 27/10 36 66.78 36 66.78 5.75 26/10 34 96.38 34 96.38 5.75 25/10 30 44.18 30 44.18 5.75 24/10 19 47.66 19 47.66 5.75 21/10 27 45.59 27 45.59 5.75 20/10 18 24.42 18 24.42 5.75 19/10 25 31.81 25 31.81 5.75 18/10 17 25.08 17 25.08 5.75 17/10 17 35.50 17 35.50 5.75 15/10 14 26.59 14 26.59 5.75 14/10 47 199.85 47 199.85 5.75 13/10 28 78.55 28 78.55 5.75 10/10 35 39.46 35 39.46 5.75 7/10 33 99.95 33 99.95 5.75 6/10 22 29.05 22 29.05 5.75 5/10 29 51.00 29 51.00 5.75 4/10 25 37.87 25 37.87 5.75 3/10 31 60.97 31 60.97 6.00 1/10 31 72.70 31 72.70 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/2gjNQ2L ($1 = 68.3989 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)