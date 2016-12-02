UPDATE 1-Singapore's GIC to sell up to 2.4 pct stake in UBS
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, that helped to support UBS as the financial crisis hit, plans to sell a stake of up to 2.4 percent in the Swiss bank.
Dec 2 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 28 bids for 256.48 billion rupees ($3.75 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction held on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 01/12 9 38.11 9 38.11 6.25 30/11 18 51.08 18 51.08 6.25 29/11 41 145.55 41 145.55 6.25 28/11 49 170.24 49 170.24 6.25 25/11 7 21.67 7 21.67 6.25 24/11 4 20.62 4 20.62 6.25 23/11 4 22.00 4 22.00 6.25 22/11 4 20.50 4 20.50 6.25 21/11 4 20.00 4 20.00 6.25 19/11 0 0.00 0 0.00 6.25 18/11 5 27.71 5 27.71 6.25 17/11 5 27.60 5 27.60 6.25 16/11 7 39.88 7 39.88 6.25 15/11 5 31.48 5 31.48 6.25 11/11 21 102.25 21 102.25 6.25 10/11 31 151.59 31 151.59 6.25 09/11 25 151.24 25 151.24 6.25 08/11 22 124.27 22 124.27 6.25 07/11 23 126.73 23 126.73 6.25 05/11 4 2.27 4 2.27 6.25 04/11 9 43.20 9 43.20 6.25 03/11 8 37.84 8 37.84 6.25 02/11 6 34.84 6 34.84 6.25 01/11 6 36.84 6 36.84 6.25 29/10 4 12.00 4 12.00 6.25 28/10 24 137.18 24 137.18 6.25 27/10 7 37.45 7 37.45 6.25 26/10 9 84.33 9 84.33 6.25 25/10 17 110.91 17 110.91 6.25 24/10 36 179.57 36 179.57 6.25 21/10 30 162.87 30 162.87 6.25 20/10 21 99.40 21 99.40 6.25 19/10 10 38.71 10 38.71 6.25 18/10 8 55.05 8 55.05 6.25 17/10 13 92.79 13 92.79 6.25 15/10 9 70.14 9 70.14 6.25 14/10 38 147.84 38 147.84 6.25 13/10 37 180.16 37 180.16 6.25 10/10 20 80.10 20 80.10 6.25 07/10 9 30.71 9 30.71 6.25 06/10 6 28.01 6 28.01 6.25 05/10 8 31.94 8 31.94 6.25 04/10 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.50 03/10 8 31.81 8 31.81 6.50 01/10 2 22 2 22 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 01/12 28 256.48 28 256.48 5.75 30/11 20 43.05 20 43.05 5.75 29/11 14 29.47 14 29.47 5.75 28/11 15 43.48 15 43.48 5.75 25/11 60 184.23 60 184.23 5.75 24/11 39 86.96 39 86.96 5.75 23/11 37 84.86 37 84.86 5.75 22/11 38 72.13 38 72.13 5.75 21/11 38 95.19 38 95.19 5.75 19/11 55 389.75 55 389.75 5.75 18/11 36 82.55 36 82.55 5.75 17/11 47 169.29 47 169.29 5.75 16/11 38 96.08 38 96.08 5.75 15/11 52 154.05 52 154.05 5.75 14/11 49 364.11 49 364.11 5.75 13/11 55 576.2 55 576.2 5.75 10/11 34 111.87 34 111.87 5.75 09/11 34 79.97 34 79.97 5.75 08/11 23 40.67 23 40.67 5.75 07/11 21 34.84 21 34.84 5.75 05/11 13 16.17 13 16.17 5.75 04/11 18 35.64 18 35.64 5.75 03/11 27 45.30 27 45.30 5.75 02/11 20 46.28 20 46.28 5.75 01/11 29 82.21 29 82.21 5.75 31/10 20 63.82 20 63.82 5.75 29/10 11 12.60 11 12.60 5.75 28/10 53 169.09 53 169.09 5.75 27/10 36 66.78 36 66.78 5.75 26/10 34 96.38 34 96.38 5.75 25/10 30 44.18 30 44.18 5.75 24/10 19 47.66 19 47.66 5.75 21/10 27 45.59 27 45.59 5.75 20/10 18 24.42 18 24.42 5.75 19/10 25 31.81 25 31.81 5.75 18/10 17 25.08 17 25.08 5.75 17/10 17 35.50 17 35.50 5.75 15/10 14 26.59 14 26.59 5.75 14/10 47 199.85 47 199.85 5.75 13/10 28 78.55 28 78.55 5.75 10/10 35 39.46 35 39.46 5.75 7/10 33 99.95 33 99.95 5.75 6/10 22 29.05 22 29.05 5.75 5/10 29 51.00 29 51.00 5.75 4/10 25 37.87 25 37.87 5.75 3/10 31 60.97 31 60.97 6.00 1/10 31 72.70 31 72.70 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/2gemw53 ($1 = 68.3099 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
BEIJING India didn't show up. North Korea did, to the annoyance of the United States. And Pyongyang threatened to steal the show by firing a ballistic missile that landed less than 100 km from Russia.