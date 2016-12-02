Dec 2 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 28 bids for 256.48 billion rupees ($3.75 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction held on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 01/12 9 38.11 9 38.11 6.25 30/11 18 51.08 18 51.08 6.25 29/11 41 145.55 41 145.55 6.25 28/11 49 170.24 49 170.24 6.25 25/11 7 21.67 7 21.67 6.25 24/11 4 20.62 4 20.62 6.25 23/11 4 22.00 4 22.00 6.25 22/11 4 20.50 4 20.50 6.25 21/11 4 20.00 4 20.00 6.25 19/11 0 0.00 0 0.00 6.25 18/11 5 27.71 5 27.71 6.25 17/11 5 27.60 5 27.60 6.25 16/11 7 39.88 7 39.88 6.25 15/11 5 31.48 5 31.48 6.25 11/11 21 102.25 21 102.25 6.25 10/11 31 151.59 31 151.59 6.25 09/11 25 151.24 25 151.24 6.25 08/11 22 124.27 22 124.27 6.25 07/11 23 126.73 23 126.73 6.25 05/11 4 2.27 4 2.27 6.25 04/11 9 43.20 9 43.20 6.25 03/11 8 37.84 8 37.84 6.25 02/11 6 34.84 6 34.84 6.25 01/11 6 36.84 6 36.84 6.25 29/10 4 12.00 4 12.00 6.25 28/10 24 137.18 24 137.18 6.25 27/10 7 37.45 7 37.45 6.25 26/10 9 84.33 9 84.33 6.25 25/10 17 110.91 17 110.91 6.25 24/10 36 179.57 36 179.57 6.25 21/10 30 162.87 30 162.87 6.25 20/10 21 99.40 21 99.40 6.25 19/10 10 38.71 10 38.71 6.25 18/10 8 55.05 8 55.05 6.25 17/10 13 92.79 13 92.79 6.25 15/10 9 70.14 9 70.14 6.25 14/10 38 147.84 38 147.84 6.25 13/10 37 180.16 37 180.16 6.25 10/10 20 80.10 20 80.10 6.25 07/10 9 30.71 9 30.71 6.25 06/10 6 28.01 6 28.01 6.25 05/10 8 31.94 8 31.94 6.25 04/10 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.50 03/10 8 31.81 8 31.81 6.50 01/10 2 22 2 22 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 01/12 28 256.48 28 256.48 5.75 30/11 20 43.05 20 43.05 5.75 29/11 14 29.47 14 29.47 5.75 28/11 15 43.48 15 43.48 5.75 25/11 60 184.23 60 184.23 5.75 24/11 39 86.96 39 86.96 5.75 23/11 37 84.86 37 84.86 5.75 22/11 38 72.13 38 72.13 5.75 21/11 38 95.19 38 95.19 5.75 19/11 55 389.75 55 389.75 5.75 18/11 36 82.55 36 82.55 5.75 17/11 47 169.29 47 169.29 5.75 16/11 38 96.08 38 96.08 5.75 15/11 52 154.05 52 154.05 5.75 14/11 49 364.11 49 364.11 5.75 13/11 55 576.2 55 576.2 5.75 10/11 34 111.87 34 111.87 5.75 09/11 34 79.97 34 79.97 5.75 08/11 23 40.67 23 40.67 5.75 07/11 21 34.84 21 34.84 5.75 05/11 13 16.17 13 16.17 5.75 04/11 18 35.64 18 35.64 5.75 03/11 27 45.30 27 45.30 5.75 02/11 20 46.28 20 46.28 5.75 01/11 29 82.21 29 82.21 5.75 31/10 20 63.82 20 63.82 5.75 29/10 11 12.60 11 12.60 5.75 28/10 53 169.09 53 169.09 5.75 27/10 36 66.78 36 66.78 5.75 26/10 34 96.38 34 96.38 5.75 25/10 30 44.18 30 44.18 5.75 24/10 19 47.66 19 47.66 5.75 21/10 27 45.59 27 45.59 5.75 20/10 18 24.42 18 24.42 5.75 19/10 25 31.81 25 31.81 5.75 18/10 17 25.08 17 25.08 5.75 17/10 17 35.50 17 35.50 5.75 15/10 14 26.59 14 26.59 5.75 14/10 47 199.85 47 199.85 5.75 13/10 28 78.55 28 78.55 5.75 10/10 35 39.46 35 39.46 5.75 7/10 33 99.95 33 99.95 5.75 6/10 22 29.05 22 29.05 5.75 5/10 29 51.00 29 51.00 5.75 4/10 25 37.87 25 37.87 5.75 3/10 31 60.97 31 60.97 6.00 1/10 31 72.70 31 72.70 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/2gemw53 ($1 = 68.3099 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)