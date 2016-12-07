India finalizes tax rates for goods and services
NEW DELHI India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1.
Dec 7 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 12 bids for 19.04 billion rupees ($280.97 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction held on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 06/12 19 84.62 19 84.62 6.25 05/12 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.25 03/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 02/12 8 27.41 8 27.41 6.25 01/12 9 38.11 9 38.11 6.25 30/11 18 51.08 18 51.08 6.25 29/11 41 145.55 41 145.55 6.25 28/11 49 170.24 49 170.24 6.25 25/11 7 21.67 7 21.67 6.25 24/11 4 20.62 4 20.62 6.25 23/11 4 22.00 4 22.00 6.25 22/11 4 20.50 4 20.50 6.25 21/11 4 20.00 4 20.00 6.25 19/11 0 0.00 0 0.00 6.25 18/11 5 27.71 5 27.71 6.25 17/11 5 27.60 5 27.60 6.25 16/11 7 39.88 7 39.88 6.25 15/11 5 31.48 5 31.48 6.25 11/11 21 102.25 21 102.25 6.25 10/11 31 151.59 31 151.59 6.25 09/11 25 151.24 25 151.24 6.25 08/11 22 124.27 22 124.27 6.25 07/11 23 126.73 23 126.73 6.25 05/11 4 2.27 4 2.27 6.25 04/11 9 43.20 9 43.20 6.25 03/11 8 37.84 8 37.84 6.25 02/11 6 34.84 6 34.84 6.25 01/11 6 36.84 6 36.84 6.25 29/10 4 12.00 4 12.00 6.25 28/10 24 137.18 24 137.18 6.25 27/10 7 37.45 7 37.45 6.25 26/10 9 84.33 9 84.33 6.25 25/10 17 110.91 17 110.91 6.25 24/10 36 179.57 36 179.57 6.25 21/10 30 162.87 30 162.87 6.25 20/10 21 99.40 21 99.40 6.25 19/10 10 38.71 10 38.71 6.25 18/10 8 55.05 8 55.05 6.25 17/10 13 92.79 13 92.79 6.25 15/10 9 70.14 9 70.14 6.25 14/10 38 147.84 38 147.84 6.25 13/10 37 180.16 37 180.16 6.25 10/10 20 80.10 20 80.10 6.25 07/10 9 30.71 9 30.71 6.25 06/10 6 28.01 6 28.01 6.25 05/10 8 31.94 8 31.94 6.25 04/10 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.50 03/10 8 31.81 8 31.81 6.50 01/10 2 22 2 22 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 06/12 12 19.04 12 19.04 5.75 05/12 19 22.19 19 22.19 5.75 03/12 24 109.09 24 109.09 5.75 02/12 23 188.66 23 188.66 5.75 01/12 28 256.48 28 256.48 5.75 30/11 20 43.05 20 43.05 5.75 29/11 14 29.47 14 29.47 5.75 28/11 15 43.48 15 43.48 5.75 25/11 60 184.23 60 184.23 5.75 24/11 39 86.96 39 86.96 5.75 23/11 37 84.86 37 84.86 5.75 22/11 38 72.13 38 72.13 5.75 21/11 38 95.19 38 95.19 5.75 19/11 55 389.75 55 389.75 5.75 18/11 36 82.55 36 82.55 5.75 17/11 47 169.29 47 169.29 5.75 16/11 38 96.08 38 96.08 5.75 15/11 52 154.05 52 154.05 5.75 14/11 49 364.11 49 364.11 5.75 13/11 55 576.2 55 576.2 5.75 10/11 34 111.87 34 111.87 5.75 09/11 34 79.97 34 79.97 5.75 08/11 23 40.67 23 40.67 5.75 07/11 21 34.84 21 34.84 5.75 05/11 13 16.17 13 16.17 5.75 04/11 18 35.64 18 35.64 5.75 03/11 27 45.30 27 45.30 5.75 02/11 20 46.28 20 46.28 5.75 01/11 29 82.21 29 82.21 5.75 31/10 20 63.82 20 63.82 5.75 29/10 11 12.60 11 12.60 5.75 28/10 53 169.09 53 169.09 5.75 27/10 36 66.78 36 66.78 5.75 26/10 34 96.38 34 96.38 5.75 25/10 30 44.18 30 44.18 5.75 24/10 19 47.66 19 47.66 5.75 21/10 27 45.59 27 45.59 5.75 20/10 18 24.42 18 24.42 5.75 19/10 25 31.81 25 31.81 5.75 18/10 17 25.08 17 25.08 5.75 17/10 17 35.50 17 35.50 5.75 15/10 14 26.59 14 26.59 5.75 14/10 47 199.85 47 199.85 5.75 13/10 28 78.55 28 78.55 5.75 10/10 35 39.46 35 39.46 5.75 7/10 33 99.95 33 99.95 5.75 6/10 22 29.05 22 29.05 5.75 5/10 29 51.00 29 51.00 5.75 4/10 25 37.87 25 37.87 5.75 3/10 31 60.97 31 60.97 6.00 1/10 31 72.70 31 72.70 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/2g8DbGy ($1 = 67.7650 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW DELHI India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1.
SINGAPORE Mixed martial arts may have started as a male-dominated sport, but women have grappled their way to the upper echelons of MMA and will only gain more popularity in the coming years, undefeated champion Angela Lee said.