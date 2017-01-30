Jan 30 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 33 bids for 53.62 billion Indian rupees ($787.95 million) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 27/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 25/01 3 15.10 3 15.10 6.25 24/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 23/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 21/01 3 63 3 63 6.25 20/01 5 16.25 5 16.25 6.25 19/01 3 18.00 3 18 6.25 18/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 17/01 3 14.01 3 14.01 6.25 16/01 2 13.75 2 13.75 6.25 13/01 4 22.80 4 22.80 6.25 12/01 4 25.17 4 25.17 6.25 11/01 7 28.92 7 28.92 6.25 10/01 5 17.05 5 17.05 6.25 09/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 07/01 7 44 7 44 6.25 06/01 8 23.13 8 23.13 6.25 05/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 04/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 03/01 4 15.20 4 15.20 6.25 02/01 4 23.97 4 23.97 6.25 31/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 30/12 8 40.57 8 40.57 6.25 29/12 6 63.67 6 63.67 6.25 28/12 7 42.94 7 42.94 6.25 27/12 4 23.50 4 23.50 6.25 26/12 5 23.65 5 23.65 6.25 23/12 9 34.30 9 34.30 6.25 22/12 5 24.15 5 24.15 6.25 21/12 11 43.41 11 43.41 6.25 20/12 6 23.62 6 23.62 6.25 19/12 6 20.70 6 20.70 6.25 17/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 16/12 8 70.32 8 70.32 6.25 15/12 9 37.12 9 37.12 6.25 14/12 10 40.62 10 40.62 6.25 13/12 6 23.82 6 23.82 6.25 09/12 17 90.61 17 90.61 6.25 08/12 37 185.67 37 185.67 6.25 07/12 4 26.75 4 26.75 6.25 06/12 19 84.62 19 84.62 6.25 05/12 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.25 03/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 02/12 8 27.41 8 27.41 6.25 01/12 9 38.11 9 38.11 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 27/01 33 53.62 33 53.62 5.75 25/01 22 31.08 22 31.08 5.75 24/01 27 51.52 27 51.52 5.75 23/01 32 78.14 32 78.14 5.75 21/01 14 17.89 14 17.89 5.75 20/01 77 372.02 77 372.02 5.75 19/01 32 110.78 32 110.78 5.75 18/01 46 182.90 46 182.90 5.75 17/01 32 57.65 32 57.65 5.75 16/01 26 38.93 26 38.93 5.75 13/01 36 65.13 36 65.13 5.75 12/01 23 20.11 23 20.11 5.75 11/01 26 23.13 26 23.13 5.75 10/01 26 35.42 26 35.42 5.75 09/01 26 63.75 26 63.75 5.75 07/01 19 31.92 19 31.92 5.75 06/01 54 108.30 54 108.30 5.75 05/01 35 54.28 35 54.28 5.75 04/01 44 83.99 44 83.99 5.75 03/01 54 214.50 54 214.50 5.75 02/01 74 584.10 74 584.10 5.75 31/12 66 816.14 66 816.14 5.75 30/12 31 138.79 31 138.79 5.75 29/12 34 93.38 34 93.38 5.75 28/12 33 58.52 33 58.52 5.75 27/12 24 71.90 24 71.90 5.75 26/12 27 46.14 27 46.14 5.75 23/12 62 161.92 62 161.92 5.75 22/12 39 44.70 39 44.70 5.75 21/12 35 35.29 35 35.29 5.75 20/12 33 46.30 33 46.30 5.75 19/12 37 64.91 37 64.91 5.75 17/12 38 102.89 38 102.89 5.75 16/12 30 46.64 30 46.64 5.75 15/12 35 44.24 35 44.24 5.75 14/12 30 27.21 30 27.21 5.75 13/12 38 151.90 38 151.90 5.75 12/12 28 674.89 28 674.89 5.75 10/12 34 691.07 34 691.07 5.75 09/12 77 519.74 77 519.74 5.75 08/12 29 69.97 29 69.97 5.75 07/12 14 11.57 14 11.57 5.75 06/12 12 19.04 12 19.04 5.75 05/12 19 22.19 19 22.19 5.75 03/12 24 109.09 24 109.09 5.75 02/12 23 188.66 23 188.66 5.75 01/12 28 256.48 28 256.48 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2jkQN7T ($1 = 68.0499 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)