UPDATE 2-Singapore fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked dealings, wraps up review
* MAS says imposed total fines of S$29.1 mln on 8 banks (Adds comment from lawyer, Swiss financial watchdog FINMA)
Jan 30 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 33 bids for 53.62 billion Indian rupees ($787.95 million) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 27/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 25/01 3 15.10 3 15.10 6.25 24/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 23/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 21/01 3 63 3 63 6.25 20/01 5 16.25 5 16.25 6.25 19/01 3 18.00 3 18 6.25 18/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 17/01 3 14.01 3 14.01 6.25 16/01 2 13.75 2 13.75 6.25 13/01 4 22.80 4 22.80 6.25 12/01 4 25.17 4 25.17 6.25 11/01 7 28.92 7 28.92 6.25 10/01 5 17.05 5 17.05 6.25 09/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 07/01 7 44 7 44 6.25 06/01 8 23.13 8 23.13 6.25 05/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 04/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 03/01 4 15.20 4 15.20 6.25 02/01 4 23.97 4 23.97 6.25 31/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 30/12 8 40.57 8 40.57 6.25 29/12 6 63.67 6 63.67 6.25 28/12 7 42.94 7 42.94 6.25 27/12 4 23.50 4 23.50 6.25 26/12 5 23.65 5 23.65 6.25 23/12 9 34.30 9 34.30 6.25 22/12 5 24.15 5 24.15 6.25 21/12 11 43.41 11 43.41 6.25 20/12 6 23.62 6 23.62 6.25 19/12 6 20.70 6 20.70 6.25 17/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 16/12 8 70.32 8 70.32 6.25 15/12 9 37.12 9 37.12 6.25 14/12 10 40.62 10 40.62 6.25 13/12 6 23.82 6 23.82 6.25 09/12 17 90.61 17 90.61 6.25 08/12 37 185.67 37 185.67 6.25 07/12 4 26.75 4 26.75 6.25 06/12 19 84.62 19 84.62 6.25 05/12 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.25 03/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 02/12 8 27.41 8 27.41 6.25 01/12 9 38.11 9 38.11 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 27/01 33 53.62 33 53.62 5.75 25/01 22 31.08 22 31.08 5.75 24/01 27 51.52 27 51.52 5.75 23/01 32 78.14 32 78.14 5.75 21/01 14 17.89 14 17.89 5.75 20/01 77 372.02 77 372.02 5.75 19/01 32 110.78 32 110.78 5.75 18/01 46 182.90 46 182.90 5.75 17/01 32 57.65 32 57.65 5.75 16/01 26 38.93 26 38.93 5.75 13/01 36 65.13 36 65.13 5.75 12/01 23 20.11 23 20.11 5.75 11/01 26 23.13 26 23.13 5.75 10/01 26 35.42 26 35.42 5.75 09/01 26 63.75 26 63.75 5.75 07/01 19 31.92 19 31.92 5.75 06/01 54 108.30 54 108.30 5.75 05/01 35 54.28 35 54.28 5.75 04/01 44 83.99 44 83.99 5.75 03/01 54 214.50 54 214.50 5.75 02/01 74 584.10 74 584.10 5.75 31/12 66 816.14 66 816.14 5.75 30/12 31 138.79 31 138.79 5.75 29/12 34 93.38 34 93.38 5.75 28/12 33 58.52 33 58.52 5.75 27/12 24 71.90 24 71.90 5.75 26/12 27 46.14 27 46.14 5.75 23/12 62 161.92 62 161.92 5.75 22/12 39 44.70 39 44.70 5.75 21/12 35 35.29 35 35.29 5.75 20/12 33 46.30 33 46.30 5.75 19/12 37 64.91 37 64.91 5.75 17/12 38 102.89 38 102.89 5.75 16/12 30 46.64 30 46.64 5.75 15/12 35 44.24 35 44.24 5.75 14/12 30 27.21 30 27.21 5.75 13/12 38 151.90 38 151.90 5.75 12/12 28 674.89 28 674.89 5.75 10/12 34 691.07 34 691.07 5.75 09/12 77 519.74 77 519.74 5.75 08/12 29 69.97 29 69.97 5.75 07/12 14 11.57 14 11.57 5.75 06/12 12 19.04 12 19.04 5.75 05/12 19 22.19 19 22.19 5.75 03/12 24 109.09 24 109.09 5.75 02/12 23 188.66 23 188.66 5.75 01/12 28 256.48 28 256.48 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2jkQN7T ($1 = 68.0499 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* MAS says imposed total fines of S$29.1 mln on 8 banks (Adds comment from lawyer, Swiss financial watchdog FINMA)
NEW DELHI Crop-nourishing monsoon rains lashed the Kerala coast of India's southwest on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said, the earliest start to the rains since 2011 which should boost the world's fasting growing economy's agriculture.