GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 39 bids for 132.66 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 18/05 5 23.27 5 23.27 6.25 17/05 5 23.37 5 23.37 6.25 16/05 8 25.23 8 25.23 6.25 15/05 19 125.36 19 125.36 6.25 12/05 6 24.85 6 24.85 6.25 11/05 2 14.30 2 14.30 6.25 09/05 13 56.84 13 56.84 6.25 08/05 26 158.76 26 158.76 6.25 06/05 0 0 0 0 6.25 05/05 1 9.30 1 9.30 6.25 04/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25 03/05 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 02/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25 29/04 1 60.00 1 60.00 6.25 28/04 4 11.70 4 11.70 6.25 27/04 3 14.55 3 14.55 6.25 26/04 3 10.25 3 10.25 6.25 25/04 3 10.25 3 10.25 6.25 24/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 21/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 20/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 19/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 18/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 17/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 15/04 0 0 0 0 6.25 13/04 2 09.70 2 09.70 6.25 12/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25 11/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25 10/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25 07/04 2 12.05 2 12.05 6.25 06/04 2 10.45 2 10.45 6.25 05/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25 03/04 3 17.21 3 17.21 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 18/05 39 132.66 39 132.66 6.00 17/05 44 140.99 44 140.99 6.00 16/05 39 90.66 39 90.66 6.00 15/05 35 81.29 35 81.29 6.00 12/05 72 238.31 72 238.31 6.00 11/05 66 370.24 66 370.24 6.00 10/05 28 85.92 28 85.92 6.00 09/05 34 97.71 34 97.71 6.00 08/05 31 72.31 31 72.31 6.00 06/05 23 30.97 23 30.97 6.00 05/05 44 207.16 44 207.16 6.00 04/05 56 199.08 56 199.08 6.00 03/05 53 206.81 53 206.81 6.00 02/05 51 150.50 51 150.50 6.00 01/05 22 67.58 22 67.58 6.00 29/04 14 24.66 14 24.66 6.00 28/04 83 509.90 83 509.90 6.00 27/04 52 196.21 52 196.21 6.00 26/04 53 192.71 53 192.71 6.00 25/04 46 154.88 46 154.88 6.00 24/04 28 79.39 28 79.39 6.00 21/04 47 255.90 47 255.90 6.00 20/04 56 211.56 56 211.56 6.00 19/04 32 147.50 32 147.50 6.00 18/04 47 115.74 47 115.74 6.00 17/04 39 86.94 39 86.94 6.00 15/04 30 161.72 30 161.72 6.00 13/04 82 258.62 82 258.62 6.00 12/04 57 155.36 57 155.36 6.00 11/04 56 278.91 56 278.91 6.00 10/04 52 276.92 52 276.92 6.00 07/04 67 749.26 67 749.26 6.00 06/04 74 527.28 74 527.28 6.00 05/04 74 677.89 74 677.89 5.75 04/04 38 292.33 38 292.33 5.75 03/04 68 850.88 68 850.88 5.75 Source text: (bit.ly/2qCyX0E) ($1 = 64.8700 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
SINGAPORE/DHAKA Mohammad Ashadul Islam placed all his hopes for a better life for his family in Bangladesh on getting a construction job in Singapore.