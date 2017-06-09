June 9 Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 42 bids for 49.16 billion rupees ($765.26 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 08/06 5 23.40 5 23.40 6.25 07/06 22 134.45 22 134.45 6.25 06/06 28 92.96 28 92.96 6.25 05/06 3 19.60 3 19.60 6.25 03/06 0 0 0 0 6.25 02/06 3 19.75 3 19.75 6.25 01/06 3 17.50 3 17.50 6.25 31/05 3 20.00 3 20.00 6.25 30/05 3 17.47 3 17.47 6.25 29/05 3 17.47 3 17.47 6.25 26/05 4 16.21 4 16.21 6.25 25/05 4 23.45 4 23.45 6.25 24/05 7 30.01 7 30.01 6.25 23/05 5 23 5 23 6.25 22/05 5 21.45 5 21.45 6.25 20/05 0 0 0 0 6.25 19/05 4 22.30 4 22.30 6.25 18/05 5 23.27 5 23.27 6.25 17/05 5 23.37 5 23.37 6.25 16/05 8 25.23 8 25.23 6.25 15/05 19 125.36 19 125.36 6.25 12/05 6 24.85 6 24.85 6.25 11/05 2 14.30 2 14.30 6.25 09/05 13 56.84 13 56.84 6.25 08/05 26 158.76 26 158.76 6.25 06/05 0 0 0 0 6.25 05/05 1 9.30 1 9.30 6.25 04/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25 03/05 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 02/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 08/06 42 49.16 42 49.16 6.00 07/06 24 30.52 24 30.52 6.00 06/06 36 59.39 36 59.39 6.00 05/06 36 51.56 36 51.56 6.00 03/06 33 116 33 116 6.00 02/06 44 86.97 44 86.97 6.00 01/06 58 236.74 58 236.74 6.00 31/05 48 163.81 48 163.81 6.00 30/05 38 176.57 38 176.57 6.00 29/05 28 67.08 28 67.08 6.00 26/05 87 466.66 87 466.66 6.00 25/05 59 244.19 59 244.19 6.00 24/05 32 54.64 32 54.64 6.00 23/05 35 54.80 35 54.80 6.00 22/05 42 118.56 42 118.56 6.00 20/05 25 65.17 25 65.17 6.00 19/05 47 242.33 47 242.33 6.00 18/05 39 132.66 39 132.66 6.00 17/05 44 140.99 44 140.99 6.00 16/05 39 90.66 39 90.66 6.00 15/05 35 81.29 35 81.29 6.00 12/05 72 238.31 72 238.31 6.00 11/05 66 370.24 66 370.24 6.00 10/05 28 85.92 28 85.92 6.00 09/05 34 97.71 34 97.71 6.00 08/05 31 72.31 31 72.31 6.00 06/05 23 30.97 23 30.97 6.00 05/05 44 207.16 44 207.16 6.00 04/05 56 199.08 56 199.08 6.00 03/05 53 206.81 53 206.81 6.00 02/05 51 150.50 51 150.50 6.00 01/05 22 67.58 22 67.58 6.00 Source text: bit.ly/2rRY0NY ($1 = 64.2400 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)