FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 273.47 bln rupees
#ModiInIsrael
#NorthKorea
#Wimbledon
#Venezuela
#Qatar
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Venezuelan lawmakers beaten, besieged in latest violence
Venezuela
Venezuelan lawmakers beaten, besieged in latest violence
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 5, 2017 / 3:40 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 273.47 bln rupees

5 Min Read

    July 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 56 bids for 273.47 billion rupees
($4.22 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday,
through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
    
                                 REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln    No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)   
                                                     
  04/07       3        20.55        3       20.55      6.25
  03/07       4        19.15        4       19.15      6.25
  01/07       0          0          0         0        6.25
  30/06       4        24.75        4       24.75      6.25
  29/06       3        22.75        3       22.75      6.25
  28/06       5        20.52        5       20.52      6.25
  27/06       4        21.45        4       21.45      6.25
  23/06       6        22.60        6       22.60      6.25
  22/06       5        32.45        5       32.45      6.25
  21/06       9        41.55        9       41.55      6.25
  20/06       4        21.45        4       21.45      6.25
  19/06       5        23.65        5       23.65      6.25
  17/06       0          0          0         0        6.25
  15/06       6        22.06        6       22.06      6.25
  14/06       6        33.95        6       33.95      6.25
  13/06       3        19.25        3       19.25      6.25
  12/06       3        19.65        3       19.65      6.25
  09/06       7        23.70        7       23.70      6.25
  08/06       5        23.40        5       23.40      6.25
  07/06       22       134.45       22      134.45     6.25
  06/06       28       92.96        28      92.96      6.25
  05/06       3        19.60        3       19.60      6.25
  03/06       0          0          0         0        6.25
  02/06       3        19.75        3       19.75      6.25
  01/06       3        17.50        3       17.50      6.25
                                                     
                                 REVERSE             
                                 REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                            BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                        ACCEPTED  RATE
           NO        AMT (bln    NO        AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)               rupees)   
                                                     
  04/07       56       273.47       56      273.47     6.00
  03/07       67       511.60       67      511.60     6.00
  01/07       58       504.39       58      504.39     6.00
  30/06       60       529.93       60      529.93     6.00
  29/06       63       439.75       63      439.75     6.00
  28/06       45       175.48       45     175.48      6.00
  27/06       42       183.42       42      183.42     6.00
  23/06      86        392.23       86      392.23     6.00
  22/06       55       165.94       55      165.94     6.00
  21/06       37       66.89        37      66.89      6.00
  20/06       35       48.00        35      48.00      6.00
  19/06       37       49.70        37      49.70      6.00
  17/06       33       84.02        33      84.02      6.00
  16/06       31       40.12        31      40.12      6.00
  15/06       42       71.60        42      71.60      6.00
  14/06       29       32.69        29      32.69      6.00
  13/06       51       76.05        51      76.05      6.00
  12/06       43       116.62       43      116.62     6.00
  09/06       78       154.19       78      154.19     6.00
  08/06       42       49.16        42      49.16      6.00
  07/06       24       30.52        24      30.52      6.00
  06/06       36       59.39        36      59.39      6.00
  05/06       36       51.56        36      51.56      6.00
  03/06       33        116         33       116       6.00
  02/06       44       86.97        44      86.97      6.00
  01/06       58       236.74       58      236.74     6.00
 
    Source text - bit.ly/2tf5TPB  
   ($1 = 64.7750 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.