TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 415.42 bln rupees

July 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 54 bids for 415.42 billion rupees ($6.41 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 05/07 3 19.70 3 19.70 6.25 04/07 3 20.55 3 20.55 6.25 03/07 4 19.15 4 19.15 6.25 01/07 0 0 0 0 6.25 30/06 4 24.75 4 24.75 6.25 29/06 3 22.75 3 22.75 6.25 28/06 5 20.52 5 20.52 6.25 27/06 4 21.45 4 21.45 6.25 23/06 6 22.60 6 22.60 6.25 22/06 5 32.45 5 32.45 6.25 21/06 9 41.55 9 41.55 6.25 20/06 4 21.45 4 21.45 6.25 19/06 5 23.65 5 23.65 6.25 17/06 0 0 0 0 6.25 15/06 6 22.06 6 22.06 6.25 14/06 6 33.95 6 33.95 6.25 13/06 3 19.25 3 19.25 6.25 12/06 3 19.65 3 19.65 6.25 09/06 7 23.70 7 23.70 6.25 08/06 5 23.40 5 23.40 6.25 07/06 22 134.45 22 134.45 6.25 06/06 28 92.96 28 92.96 6.25 05/06 3 19.60 3 19.60 6.25 03/06 0 0 0 0 6.25 02/06 3 19.75 3 19.75 6.25 01/06 3 17.50 3 17.50 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 05/07 54 415.42 54 415.42 6.00 04/07 56 273.47 56 273.47 6.00 03/07 67 511.60 67 511.60 6.00 01/07 58 504.39 58 504.39 6.00 30/06 60 529.93 60 529.93 6.00 29/06 63 439.75 63 439.75 6.00 28/06 45 175.48 45 175.48 6.00 27/06 42 183.42 42 183.42 6.00 23/06 86 392.23 86 392.23 6.00 22/06 55 165.94 55 165.94 6.00 21/06 37 66.89 37 66.89 6.00 20/06 35 48.00 35 48.00 6.00 19/06 37 49.70 37 49.70 6.00 17/06 33 84.02 33 84.02 6.00 16/06 31 40.12 31 40.12 6.00 15/06 42 71.60 42 71.60 6.00 14/06 29 32.69 29 32.69 6.00 13/06 51 76.05 51 76.05 6.00 12/06 43 116.62 43 116.62 6.00 09/06 78 154.19 78 154.19 6.00 08/06 42 49.16 42 49.16 6.00 07/06 24 30.52 24 30.52 6.00 06/06 36 59.39 36 59.39 6.00 05/06 36 51.56 36 51.56 6.00 03/06 33 116 33 116 6.00 02/06 44 86.97 44 86.97 6.00 01/06 58 236.74 58 236.74 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/2sOxmnP ($1 = 64.7950 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)