US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI, June 2 * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8 percent at 4-day term reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots all 20.25 billion rupees at 4-day term reverse repo auction versus minimum notified 150 billion rupees * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.96 percent at 4-day term reverse repo auction
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss