MUMBAI, Sept 4 The Reserve Bank of India said it will conduct a variable rate one-day reverse repo auction for 500 billion rupees ($8.27 billion) on Thursday.

The auction will be held between 5.00-5.30 p.m. (1200 GMT), the RBI added. (1 US dollar = 60.4600 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)