UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 2
May 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 24.6 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 28 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 22 bids for 42.45 billion rupees ($691.42 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 27/01 54 214.54 54 214.54 7.75 23/01 47 194.60 47 194.60 7.75 22/01 46 168.88 46 168.88 7.75 21/01 55 209.26 55 209.26 7.75 20/01 53 208.58 53 208.58 7.75 19/01 53 208.88 53 208.88 7.75 16/01 52 208.23 52 208.23 7.75 15/01 53 201.64 53 201.64 7.75 14/01 55 207.36 55 207.36 8.00 13/01 55 206.38 55 206.38 8.00 12/01 44 143.08 44 143.08 8.00 09/01 45 169.86 45 169.86 8.00 08/01 44 128.55 44 128.55 8.00 07/01 35 100.01 35 100.01 8.00 06/01 43 163.36 43 163.36 8.00 05/01 15 39.43 15 39.43 8.00 02/01 20 89.71 20 89.71 8.00 01/01 55 216.62 55 216.62 8.00 31/12 51 180.37 51 180.37 8.00 30/12 56 215.29 56 215.29 8.00 29/12 53 218.74 53 218.74 8.00 26/12 50 201.28 50 201.28 8.00 24/12 47 182.51 47 182.51 8.00 23/12 51 200.56 51 200.56 8.00 22/12 55 219.72 55 219.72 8.00 19/12 57 212.97 57 212.97 8.00 18/12 57 224.18 57 224.18 8.00 17/12 57 229.77 57 229.77 8.00 16/12 53 206.82 53 206.82 8.00 15/12 49 186.47 49 186.47 8.00 12/12 33 142.05 33 142.05 8.00 11/12 35 126.81 35 126.81 8.00 10/12 36 117.50 36 117.50 8.00 09/12 30 128.28 30 128.28 8.00 08/12 27 111.57 27 111.57 8.00 05/12 09 22.01 09 22.01 8.00 04/12 16 48.74 16 48.74 8.00 03/12 13 38.46 13 38.46 8.00 02/12 18 41.93 18 41.93 8.00 01/12 34 135.68 34 135.68 8.00 28/11 30 127.81 30 127.81 8.00 27/11 36 166.85 36 166.85 8.00 26/11 39 190.68 39 190.68 8.00 25/11 43 177.05 43 177.05 8.00 24/11 20 106.06 20 106.06 8.00 21/11 09 57.09 09 57.09 8.00 20/11 16 88.81 16 88.81 8.00 19/11 25 109.14 25 109.14 8.00 18/11 37 156.70 37 156.70 8.00 17/11 42 182.87 42 182.87 8.00 14/11 34 143.07 34 143.07 8.00 13/11 36 156.88 36 156.88 8.00 12/11 43 178.49 43 178.49 8.00 11/11 12 47.72 12 47.72 8.00 10/11 15 68.99 15 68.99 8.00 07/11 4 10.87 4 10.87 8.00 05/11 3 9.21 3 9.21 8.00 03/11 5 17.22 5 17.22 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 27/01 22 42.45 22 42.45 6.75 23/01 17 26.17 17 26.17 6.75 22/01 14 21.91 14 21.91 6.75 21/01 15 48.94 15 48.94 6.75 20/01 12 13.85 12 13.85 6.75 19/01 15 13.46 15 13.46 6.75 16/01 17 32.19 17 32.19 6.75 15/01 11 17.83 11 17.83 6.75 14/01 13 21.09 13 21.09 7.00 13/01 12 29.33 12 29.33 7.00 12/01 9 13.98 9 13.98 7.00 09/01 12 50.65 12 50.65 7.00 08/01 17 19.52 17 19.52 7.00 07/01 18 21.23 18 21.23 7.00 06/01 25 100.51 25 100.51 7.00 05/01 10 19.96 10 19.96 7.00 02/01 28 73.52 28 73.52 7.00 01/01 28 144.76 28 144.76 7.00 31/12 22 144.07 22 144.07 7.00 30/12 21 91.46 21 91.46 7.00 29/12 18 33.76 18 33.76 7.00 26/12 25 55.54 25 55.54 7.00 24/12 22 55.99 22 55.99 7.00 23/12 16 27.01 16 27.01 7.00 22/12 14 21.18 14 21.18 7.00 19/11 9 25.22 9 25.22 7.00 18/11 17 51.77 17 51.77 7.00 17/12 14 17.58 14 17.58 7.00 16/12 9 8.94 9 8.94 7.00 15/12 15 45.14 15 45.14 7.00 12/12 17 27.16 17 27.16 7.00 11/12 15 21.21 15 21.21 7.00 10/12 15 71.80 15 71.80 7.00 09/12 10 15.39 10 15.39 7.00 08/12 13 24.07 13 24.07 7.00 05/12 11 21.66 11 21.66 7.00 04/12 20 44.60 20 44.60 7.00 03/12 21 26.39 21 26.39 7.00 02/12 23 57.26 23 57.26 7.00 01/12 21 32.15 21 32.15 7.00 28/11 18 84.14 18 84.14 7.00 27/11 12 33.11 12 33.11 7.00 26/11 12 33.23 12 33.23 7.00 25/11 16 31.38 16 31.38 7.00 24/11 10 23.12 10 23.12 7.00 21/11 4 5.08 4 5.08 7.00 20/11 20 35.36 20 35.36 7.00 19/11 13 19.15 13 19.15 7.00 18/11 14 35.73 14 35.73 7.00 17/11 15 23.52 15 23.52 7.00 14/11 23 31.47 23 31.47 7.00 13/11 31 68.18 31 68.18 7.00 12/11 21 42.89 21 42.89 7.00 11/11 14 16.37 14 16.37 7.00 10/11 22 62.08 22 62.08 7.00 07/11 13 11.68 13 11.68 7.00 05/11 16 63.34 16 63.34 7.00 03/11 40 244.22 40 244.22 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 61.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 24.6 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction