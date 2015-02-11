BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank: sees 2017/18 bad loan additions to be "significantly lower"
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
Feb 11 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 18 bids for 21.52 billion rupees ($345.43 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 10/02 36 106.47 36 106.47 7.75 09/02 55 212.95 55 212.95 7.75 06/02 41 133.61 41 133.61 7.75 05/02 10 24.64 10 24.64 7.75 04/02 12 37.05 12 37.05 7.75 03/02 12 39.38 12 39.38 7.75 02/02 39 147.12 39 147.12 7.75 30/01 29 118.51 29 118.51 7.75 29/01 39 159.00 39 159.00 7.75 28/01 56 224.91 56 224.91 7.75 27/01 54 214.54 54 214.54 7.75 23/01 47 194.60 47 194.60 7.75 22/01 46 168.88 46 168.88 7.75 21/01 55 209.26 55 209.26 7.75 20/01 53 208.58 53 208.58 7.75 19/01 53 208.88 53 208.88 7.75 16/01 52 208.23 52 208.23 7.75 15/01 53 201.64 53 201.64 7.75 14/01 55 207.36 55 207.36 8.00 13/01 55 206.38 55 206.38 8.00 12/01 44 143.08 44 143.08 8.00 09/01 45 169.86 45 169.86 8.00 08/01 44 128.55 44 128.55 8.00 07/01 35 100.01 35 100.01 8.00 06/01 43 163.36 43 163.36 8.00 05/01 15 39.43 15 39.43 8.00 02/01 20 89.71 20 89.71 8.00 01/01 55 216.62 55 216.62 8.00 31/12 51 180.37 51 180.37 8.00 30/12 56 215.29 56 215.29 8.00 29/12 53 218.74 53 218.74 8.00 26/12 50 201.28 50 201.28 8.00 24/12 47 182.51 47 182.51 8.00 23/12 51 200.56 51 200.56 8.00 22/12 55 219.72 55 219.72 8.00 19/12 57 212.97 57 212.97 8.00 18/12 57 224.18 57 224.18 8.00 17/12 57 229.77 57 229.77 8.00 16/12 53 206.82 53 206.82 8.00 15/12 49 186.47 49 186.47 8.00 12/12 33 142.05 33 142.05 8.00 11/12 35 126.81 35 126.81 8.00 10/12 36 117.50 36 117.50 8.00 09/12 30 128.28 30 128.28 8.00 08/12 27 111.57 27 111.57 8.00 05/12 09 22.01 09 22.01 8.00 04/12 16 48.74 16 48.74 8.00 03/12 13 38.46 13 38.46 8.00 02/12 18 41.93 18 41.93 8.00 01/12 34 135.68 34 135.68 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 10/02 18 21.52 18 21.52 6.75 09/02 18 53.49 18 53.49 6.75 06/02 20 24.66 20 24.66 6.75 05/02 16 25.04 16 25.04 6.75 04/02 25 38.72 25 38.72 6.75 03/02 19 188.58 19 188.58 6.75 02/02 43 206.62 43 206.62 6.75 30/01 19 34.64 19 34.64 6.75 29/01 35 183.92 35 183.92 6.75 28/01 25 69.93 25 69.93 6.75 27/01 22 42.45 22 42.45 6.75 23/01 17 26.17 17 26.17 6.75 22/01 14 21.91 14 21.91 6.75 21/01 15 48.94 15 48.94 6.75 20/01 12 13.85 12 13.85 6.75 19/01 15 13.46 15 13.46 6.75 16/01 17 32.19 17 32.19 6.75 15/01 11 17.83 11 17.83 6.75 14/01 13 21.09 13 21.09 7.00 13/01 12 29.33 12 29.33 7.00 12/01 9 13.98 9 13.98 7.00 09/01 12 50.65 12 50.65 7.00 08/01 17 19.52 17 19.52 7.00 07/01 18 21.23 18 21.23 7.00 06/01 25 100.51 25 100.51 7.00 05/01 10 19.96 10 19.96 7.00 02/01 28 73.52 28 73.52 7.00 01/01 28 144.76 28 144.76 7.00 31/12 22 144.07 22 144.07 7.00 30/12 21 91.46 21 91.46 7.00 29/12 18 33.76 18 33.76 7.00 26/12 25 55.54 25 55.54 7.00 24/12 22 55.99 22 55.99 7.00 23/12 16 27.01 16 27.01 7.00 22/12 14 21.18 14 21.18 7.00 19/12 9 25.22 9 25.22 7.00 18/12 17 51.77 17 51.77 7.00 17/12 14 17.58 14 17.58 7.00 16/12 9 8.94 9 8.94 7.00 15/12 15 45.14 15 45.14 7.00 12/12 17 27.16 17 27.16 7.00 11/12 15 21.21 15 21.21 7.00 10/12 15 71.80 15 71.80 7.00 09/12 10 15.39 10 15.39 7.00 08/12 13 24.07 13 24.07 7.00 05/12 11 21.66 11 21.66 7.00 04/12 20 44.60 20 44.60 7.00 03/12 21 26.39 21 26.39 7.00 02/12 23 57.26 23 57.26 7.00 01/12 21 32.15 21 32.15 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 62.2997 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru)
