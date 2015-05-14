UPDATE 1-China suspends new coal-fired power plants in 29 provinces - report
* New alert system identifies regions that need to curb growth
May 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 33 bids for 36.60 billion rupees ($572.33 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 13/05 45 186.31 45 186.31 7.50 12/05 49 201.16 49 201.16 7.50 11/05 42 165.09 42 165.09 7.50 08/05 41 188.30 41 188.30 7.50 07/05 20 106.05 20 106.05 7.50 06/05 12 38.97 12 38.97 7.50 05/05 39 154.34 39 154.31 7.50 30/04 51 190.28 51 190.28 7.50 29/04 49 188.38 49 188.38 7.50 28/04 50 195.71 50 195.71 7.50 27/04 45 193.69 45 193.69 7.50 24/04 51 210.89 51 210.89 7.50 23/04 38 141.47 38 141.47 7.50 22/04 15 51.36 15 51.36 7.50 21/04 45 192.24 45 192.24 7.50 20/04 49 201.64 49 201.64 7.50 17/04 47 189.62 47 189.62 7.50 16/04 41 157.48 41 157.48 7.50 15/04 38 119.67 38 119.67 7.50 13/04 27 81.49 27 81.49 7.50 10/04 18 55.88 18 55.88 7.50 09/04 19 62.37 19 61.31 7.50 08/04 7 19.29 7 19.29 7.50 07/04 6 17.17 6 17.17 7.50 06/04 8 12.67 8 12.67 7.50 31/03 49 213.71 49 213.71 7.50 30/03 43 199.83 43 199.83 7.50 27/03 23 83.04 23 83.04 7.50 26/03 13 50.87 13 50.87 7.50 25/03 10 36.17 10 36.17 7.50 24/03 9 32.97 9 32.97 7.50 23/03 35 126.04 35 126.04 7.50 20/03 43 179.47 43 179.47 7.50 19/03 17 49.95 17 49.95 7.50 18/03 39 129.24 39 129.24 7.50 17/03 41 149.37 41 149.37 7.50 16/03 57 218.69 57 218.69 7.50 13/03 38 154.17 38 154.17 7.50 12/03 45 173.28 45 173.28 7.50 11/03 50 193.33 50 193.33 7.50 10/03 43 167.09 43 167.09 7.50 09/03 20 69.77 20 69.77 7.50 05/03 17 38.84 17 38.84 7.50 04/03 7 22.47 7 22.47 7.50 03/03 10 35.07 10 35.07 7.75 02/03 24 76.88 24 76.88 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 13/05 33 36.60 33 36.60 6.50 12/05 36 66.12 36 66.12 6.50 11/05 18 17.41 18 17.41 6.50 09/05 05 11.20 05 11.20 6.50 08/05 24 173.39 24 173.39 6.50 07/05 16 23.83 16 23.83 6.50 06/05 28 32.90 28 32.90 6.50 05/05 42 253.63 42 253.63 6.50 02/05 30 185.49 30 184.49 6.50 30/04 16 64.49 16 64.49 6.50 29/04 24 136.78 24 136.78 6.50 28/04 23 115.99 23 115.99 6.50 27/04 27 135.12 27 135.12 6.50 25/04 19 64.22 19 64.22 6.50 24/04 12 80.47 12 80.47 6.50 23/04 12 116.12 12 116.12 6.50 22/04 17 58.56 17 58.56 6.50 21/04 22 46.39 22 46.39 6.50 20/04 13 31.38 13 31.38 6.50 18/04 4 9.41 4 9.41 6.50 17/04 35 143.45 35 143.45 6.50 16/04 25 59.15 25 59.15 6.50 15/04 17 28.07 17 28.07 6.50 13/04 19 25.28 19 25.28 6.50 11/04 24 45.22 24 45.22 6.50 10/04 13 40.03 13 40.03 6.50 09/04 19 30.47 19 30.47 6.50 08/04 22 37.02 22 37.02 6.50 07/04 35 228.98 35 228.98 6.50 06/04 52 421.90 52 421.90 6.50 04/04 28 108.78 28 108.78 6.50 02/04 42 1014.93 42 1014.93 6.50 30/03 35 298.09 35 298.09 6.50 28/03 38 130.33 38 130.33 6.50 27/03 32 219.84 32 219.84 6.50 26/03 30 63.83 30 63.83 6.50 25/03 30 101.40 30 101.40 6.50 24/03 29 78.94 29 78.94 6.50 23/03 36 126.73 36 126.73 6.50 21/03 28 165.51 28 165.51 6.50 20/03 23 59.27 23 59.27 6.50 19/03 22 54.71 22 54.71 6.50 18/03 23 64.75 23 64.75 6.50 17/03 30 110.13 30 110.13 6.50 16/03 23 93.91 23 93.91 6.50 14/03 3 5.30 3 5.30 6.50 13/03 12 76.79 12 76.79 6.50 12/03 18 34.05 18 34.05 6.50 11/03 16 29.67 16 29.67 6.50 10/03 22 150.35 22 150.35 6.50 09/03 19 24.08 19 24.08 6.50 07/03 02 12.12 02 12.12 6.50 05/03 21 54.31 21 54.31 6.50 04/03 25 34.85 25 34.85 6.50 03/03 23 63.68 23 63.68 6.75 02/03 35 133.45 35 133.45 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. * Source text: (bit.ly/1G87fMH) ($1 = 63.9496 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TAIPEI Taiwan will continue to buy arms from the United States with its purchases boosting employment in at least six U.S. states and narrowing the bilateral trade gap, the government has told the United States, in rare public comment sure to anger China, which claims the island as its own.