Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
Nov 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 13 bids for 19.15 billion rupees ($309.22 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 19/11 25 109.14 25 109.14 8.00 18/11 37 156.70 37 156.70 8.00 17/11 42 182.87 42 182.87 8.00 14/11 34 143.07 34 143.07 8.00 13/11 36 156.88 36 156.88 8.00 12/11 43 178.49 43 178.49 8.00 11/11 12 47.72 12 47.72 8.00 10/11 15 68.99 15 68.99 8.00 07/11 4 10.87 4 10.87 8.00 05/11 3 9.21 3 9.21 8.00 03/11 5 17.22 5 17.22 8.00 31/10 22 92.75 22 92.75 8.00 30/10 22 102.98 22 102.98 8.00 29/10 32 131.28 32 131.28 8.00 28/10 42 171.00 42 171.00 8.00 27/10 43 172.30 43 172.30 8.00 22/10 55 212.09 55 212.09 8.00 21/10 54 209.54 54 209.54 8.00 20/10 30 98.12 30 98.12 8.00 17/10 24 101.44 24 101.44 8.00 16/10 41 174.98 41 174.98 8.00 14/10 21 107.62 21 107.62 8.00 13/10 9 24.08 9 24.08 8.00 10/10 7 21.03 7 21.03 8.00 09/10 7 22.18 7 22.18 8.00 08/10 7 23.22 7 23.22 8.00 07/10 14 47.10 14 47.10 8.00 01/10 23 102.82 23 102.82 8.00 30/09 30 85.23 30 85.23 8.00 29/09 25 83.51 25 83.51 8.00 26/09 17 52.72 17 52.72 8.00 25/09 19 53.79 19 53.79 8.00 24/09 20 57.89 20 57.89 8.00 23/09 24 70.88 24 70.88 8.00 22/09 33 100.66 33 100.66 8.00 19/09 37 124.82 37 124.82 8.00 18/09 29 95.56 29 95.56 8.00 17/09 41 140.26 41 140.26 8.00 16/09 55 183.08 55 183.08 8.00 15/09 45 193.66 45 193.66 8.00 12/09 5 15.02 5 15.02 8.00 11/09 9 33.02 9 33.02 8.00 10/09 13 42.60 13 42.60 8.00 09/09 34 116.10 34 116.10 8.00 08/09 37 102.93 37 102.93 8.00 05/09 12 39.50 12 39.50 8.00 04/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00 03/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00 02/09 7 24.16 7 24.16 8.00 01/09 10 33.22 10 33.22 8.00 28/08 22 94.64 22 94.64 8.00 27/08 15 81.18 15 81.18 8.00 26/08 37 161.60 37 161.60 8.00 25/08 41 173.22 41 173.22 8.00 22/08@ 25 60.28 25 60.28 8.00 22/08 13 48.20 13 48.20 8.00 21/08 39 161.73 39 161.73 8.00 20/08 51 187.25 51 187.25 8.00 19/08 49 192.20 49 192.20 8.00 14/08 55 209.68 55 209.68 8.00 13/08 51 193.55 51 193.55 8.00 12/08 58 221.38 58 221.38 8.00 11/08 59 212.98 59 212.98 8.00 08/08@ 32 146.92 32 146.92 8.00 08/08 18 51.86 18 51.86 8.00 07/08 50 201.45 50 201.45 8.00 06/08 32 99.71 32 99.71 8.00 05/08 5 14.97 5 14.97 8.00 04/08 34 100.05 34 100.05 8.00 01/08 46 153.79 46 153.79 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 19/11 13 19.15 13 19.15 7.00 18/11 14 35.73 14 35.73 7.00 17/11 15 23.52 15 23.52 7.00 14/11 23 31.47 23 31.47 7.00 13/11 31 68.18 31 68.18 7.00 12/11 21 42.89 21 42.89 7.00 11/11 14 16.37 14 16.37 7.00 10/11 22 62.08 22 62.08 7.00 07/11 13 11.68 13 11.68 7.00 05/11 16 63.34 16 63.34 7.00 03/11 40 244.22 40 244.22 7.00 31/10 36 66.37 36 66.37 7.00 30/10 25 81.76 25 81.76 7.00 29/10 23 23.09 23 23.09 7.00 28/10 40 110.74 40 110.74 7.00 27/10 19 33.36 19 33.36 7.00 22/10 8 14.93 8 14.93 7.00 21/10 24 77.21 24 77.21 7.00 20/10 17 26.94 17 26.94 7.00 17/10 33 105.72 33 105.72 7.00 16/10 45 205.81 45 205.81 7.00 14/10 7 19.08 7 19.08 7.00 13/10 21 24.28 21 24.28 7.00 10/10 22 33.63 22 33.63 7.00 09/10 26 77.08 26 77.08 7.00 08/10 19 34.64 19 34.64 7.00 07/10 27 132.29 27 132.29 7.00 01/10 52 457.87 52 457.87 7.00 30/09 30 277.28 30 277.28 7.00 29/09 31 166.91 31 166.91 7.00 26/09 21 97.27 21 97.27 7.00 25/09 19 71.03 19 71.03 7.00 24/09 15 29.37 15 29.37 7.00 23/09 14 29.36 14 29.36 7.00 22/09 20 75.12 20 75.12 7.00 19/09 24 73.03 24 73.03 7.00 18/09 15 36.74 15 36.74 7.00 17/09 14 30.98 14 30.98 7.00 16/09 19 39.52 19 39.52 7.00 15/09 21 254.65 21 254.65 7.00 12/09 8 24.96 8 24.96 7.00 11/09 21 35.62 21 35.62 7.00 10/09 17 45.48 17 45.48 7.00 09/09 27 107.43 27 107.43 7.00 08/09 10 26.11 10 26.11 7.00 05/09 31 109.68 31 109.68 7.00 04/09 25 43.77 25 43.77 7.00 03/09 30 56.91 30 56.91 7.00 02/09 39 226.01 39 226.01 7.00 01/09 40 258.83 40 258.83 7.00 28/08 16 43.58 16 43.58 7.00 27/08 24 98.37 24 98.37 7.00 26/08 28 126.44 28 126.44 7.00 25/08 13 33.23 13 33.23 7.00 22/08 19 32.14 19 32.14 7.00 21/08 27 55.43 27 55.43 7.00 20/08 28 121.18 28 121.18 7.00 19/08 29 120.18 29 120.18 7.00 14/08 9 18.44 9 18.44 7.00 13/08 22 63.40 22 63.40 7.00 12/08 17 29.40 17 29.40 7.00 11/08 7 7.54 7 7.54 7.00 08/08 17 29.59 17 29.59 7.00 07/08 26 44.47 26 44.47 7.00 06/08 15 21.67 15 21.67 7.00 05/08 27 50.44 27 50.44 7.00 04/08 43 235.26 43 235.26 7.00 01/08 19 93.82 19 93.82 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 61.9300 rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
GUWAHATI, May 1 A mob in India beat to death two Muslims who were accused of trying to steal cows for slaughter, police said on Monday, the latest incident in a surge of violence blamed on hardline Hindu groups.