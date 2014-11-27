BRIEF-Bank of India says no casualties resulted from its Mumbai office fire incident on April 21
* Says on 21st April 2017, at around 4.30 p.m. Fire broke out in Bank of India building, M.G. Road, Mumbai
Nov 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 12 bids for 33.23 billion rupees ($538.36 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 26/11 39 190.68 39 190.68 8.00 25/11 43 177.05 43 177.05 8.00 24/11 20 106.06 20 106.06 8.00 21/11 09 57.09 09 57.09 8.00 20/11 16 88.81 16 88.81 8.00 19/11 25 109.14 25 109.14 8.00 18/11 37 156.70 37 156.70 8.00 17/11 42 182.87 42 182.87 8.00 14/11 34 143.07 34 143.07 8.00 13/11 36 156.88 36 156.88 8.00 12/11 43 178.49 43 178.49 8.00 11/11 12 47.72 12 47.72 8.00 10/11 15 68.99 15 68.99 8.00 07/11 4 10.87 4 10.87 8.00 05/11 3 9.21 3 9.21 8.00 03/11 5 17.22 5 17.22 8.00 31/10 22 92.75 22 92.75 8.00 30/10 22 102.98 22 102.98 8.00 29/10 32 131.28 32 131.28 8.00 28/10 42 171.00 42 171.00 8.00 27/10 43 172.30 43 172.30 8.00 22/10 55 212.09 55 212.09 8.00 21/10 54 209.54 54 209.54 8.00 20/10 30 98.12 30 98.12 8.00 17/10 24 101.44 24 101.44 8.00 16/10 41 174.98 41 174.98 8.00 14/10 21 107.62 21 107.62 8.00 13/10 9 24.08 9 24.08 8.00 10/10 7 21.03 7 21.03 8.00 09/10 7 22.18 7 22.18 8.00 08/10 7 23.22 7 23.22 8.00 07/10 14 47.10 14 47.10 8.00 01/10 23 102.82 23 102.82 8.00 30/09 30 85.23 30 85.23 8.00 29/09 25 83.51 25 83.51 8.00 26/09 17 52.72 17 52.72 8.00 25/09 19 53.79 19 53.79 8.00 24/09 20 57.89 20 57.89 8.00 23/09 24 70.88 24 70.88 8.00 22/09 33 100.66 33 100.66 8.00 19/09 37 124.82 37 124.82 8.00 18/09 29 95.56 29 95.56 8.00 17/09 41 140.26 41 140.26 8.00 16/09 55 183.08 55 183.08 8.00 15/09 45 193.66 45 193.66 8.00
12/09 5 15.02 5 15.02 8.00 11/09 9 33.02 9 33.02 8.00 10/09 13 42.60 13 42.60 8.00 09/09 34 116.10 34 116.10 8.00 08/09 37 102.93 37 102.93 8.00 05/09 12 39.50 12 39.50 8.00 04/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00
03/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00 02/09 7 24.16 7 24.16 8.00 01/09 10 33.22 10 33.22 8.00 28/08 22 94.64 22 94.64 8.00 27/08 15 81.18 15 81.18 8.00 26/08 37 161.60 37 161.60 8.00 25/08 41 173.22 41 173.22 8.00 22/08@ 25 60.28 25 60.28 8.00 22/08 13 48.20 13 48.20 8.00 21/08 39 161.73 39 161.73 8.00 20/08 51 187.25 51 187.25 8.00 19/08 49 192.20 49 192.20 8.00 14/08 55 209.68 55 209.68 8.00 13/08 51 193.55 51 193.55 8.00 12/08 58 221.38 58 221.38 8.00 11/08 59 212.98 59 212.98 8.00 08/08@ 32 146.92 32 146.92 8.00 08/08 18 51.86 18 51.86 8.00 07/08 50 201.45 50 201.45 8.00 06/08 32 99.71 32 99.71 8.00 05/08 5 14.97 5 14.97 8.00 04/08 34 100.05 34 100.05 8.00 01/08 46 153.79 46 153.79 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 26/11 12 33.23 12 33.23 7.00 25/11 16 31.38 16 31.38 7.00 24/11 10 23.12 10 23.12 7.00 21/11 4 5.08 4 5.08 7.00 20/11 20 35.36 20 35.36 7.00 19/11 13 19.15 13 19.15 7.00 18/11 14 35.73 14 35.73 7.00 17/11 15 23.52 15 23.52 7.00 14/11 23 31.47 23 31.47 7.00 13/11 31 68.18 31 68.18 7.00 12/11 21 42.89 21 42.89 7.00
11/11 14 16.37 14 16.37 7.00
10/11 22 62.08 22 62.08 7.00
07/11 13 11.68 13 11.68 7.00 05/11 16 63.34 16 63.34 7.00
03/11 40 244.22 40 244.22 7.00 31/10 36 66.37 36 66.37 7.00 30/10 25 81.76 25 81.76 7.00 29/10 23 23.09 23 23.09 7.00 28/10 40 110.74 40 110.74 7.00 27/10 19 33.36 19 33.36 7.00 22/10 8 14.93 8 14.93 7.00 21/10 24 77.21 24 77.21 7.00
20/10 17 26.94 17 26.94 7.00
17/10 33 105.72 33 105.72 7.00 16/10 45 205.81 45 205.81 7.00 14/10 7 19.08 7 19.08 7.00 13/10 21 24.28 21 24.28 7.00 10/10 22 33.63 22 33.63 7.00 09/10 26 77.08 26 77.08 7.00 08/10 19 34.64 19 34.64 7.00 07/10 27 132.29 27 132.29 7.00 01/10 52 457.87 52 457.87 7.00 30/09 30 277.28 30 277.28 7.00 29/09 31 166.91 31 166.91 7.00 26/09 21 97.27 21 97.27 7.00 25/09 19 71.03 19 71.03 7.00 24/09 15 29.37 15 29.37 7.00 23/09 14 29.36 14 29.36 7.00 22/09 20 75.12 20 75.12 7.00 19/09 24 73.03 24 73.03 7.00 18/09 15 36.74 15 36.74 7.00 17/09 14 30.98 14 30.98 7.00 16/09 19 39.52 19 39.52 7.00 15/09 21 254.65 21 254.65 7.00 12/09 8 24.96 8 24.96 7.00
11/09 21 35.62 21 35.62 7.00
10/09 17 45.48 17 45.48 7.00 09/09 27 107.43 27 107.43 7.00 08/09 10 26.11 10 26.11 7.00 05/09 31 109.68 31 109.68 7.00 04/09 25 43.77 25 43.77 7.00 03/09 30 56.91 30 56.91 7.00 02/09 39 226.01 39 226.01 7.00 01/09 40 258.83 40 258.83 7.00 28/08 16 43.58 16 43.58 7.00 27/08 24 98.37 24 98.37 7.00 26/08 28 126.44 28 126.44 7.00 25/08 13 33.23 13 33.23 7.00 22/08 19 32.14 19 32.14 7.00 21/08 27 55.43 27 55.43 7.00 20/08 28 121.18 28 121.18 7.00 19/08 29 120.18 29 120.18 7.00 14/08 9 18.44 9 18.44 7.00 13/08 22 63.40 22 63.40 7.00 12/08 17 29.40 17 29.40 7.00 11/08 7 7.54 7 7.54 7.00 08/08 17 29.59 17 29.59 7.00 07/08 26 44.47 26 44.47 7.00 06/08 15 21.67 15 21.67 7.00 05/08 27 50.44 27 50.44 7.00 04/08 43 235.26 43 235.26 7.00 01/08 19 93.82 19 93.82 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 61.7250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Says to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: