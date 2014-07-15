BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
July 15 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all five bids for 5.35 billion rupees ($89.2 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/07 57 207.02 57 207.02 8.00 11/07@ 24 121.74 24 121.74 8.00 11/07 28 61.93 28 61.93 8.00 10/07 58 219.65 58 219.65 8.00 09/07 59 217.86 59 217.86 8.00 08/07 52 208.54 52 208.54 8.00 07/07 38 162.29 38 162.29 8.00 04/07 8 20.25 8 20.25 8.00 03/07 10 34.00 10 34.00 8.00 02/07 50 198.67 50 198.67 8.00 01/07 45 166.79 45 166.79 8.00 30/06 55 213.49 55 213.49 8.00 27/06@ 28 131.80 28 131.80 8.00 27/06 22 54.83 22 54.83 8.00 26/06 51 218.18 51 218.18 8.00 25/06 41 181.95 41 181.95 8.00 24/06 38 171.13 38 171.13 8.00 23/06 43 183.48 43 183.48 8.00 20/06 25 116.26 25 116.26 8.00 19/06 27 117.34 27 117.34 8.00 18/06 48 206.09 48 206.09 8.00 17/06 56 210.11 56 210.11 8.00 16/06 57 218.10 57 218.10 8.00 13/06@ 26 88.74 26 88.74 8.00 13/06 19 52.51 19 52.51 8.00 12/06 38 161.67 38 161.67 8.00 11/06 52 184.22 52 184.22 8.00 10/06 50 199.34 50 199.34 8.00 09/06 45 184.25 45 184.24 8.00 06/06 7 24.85 7 24.85 8.00 05/06 15 53.17 15 53.17 8.00 04/06 13 46.42 13 46.42 8.00 03/06 21 71.20 21 71.20 8.00 02/06 41 141.55 41` 141.55 8.00 30/05@ 07 28.07 07 28.07 8.00 30/05 14 33.52 14 33.52 8.00 29/05 18 98.57 18 98.57 8.00 28/05 20 104.39 20 104.39 8.00 27/05 21 122.16 21 122.16 8.00 26/05 35 159.69 35 159.69 8.00 23/05 24 117.01 24 117.01 8.00 22/05 26 115.19 26 115.19 8.00 21/05 19 95.12 12 95.12 8.00 20/05 35 144.80 35 144.80 8.00 19/05 50 201.61 50 201.61 8.00 16/05@ 05 38.83 05 38.83 8.00 16/05 16 50.31 16 50.31 8.00 15/05 52 208.91 52 208.91 8.00 13/05 59 213.07 59 213.07 8.00 12/05 59 215.23 59 215.23 8.00 09/05 55 209.23 55 209.23 8.00 08/05 51 196.18 51 196.18 8.00 07/05 28 117.68 28 117.68 8.00 06/05 33 108.62 33 108.62 8.00 05/05 43 160.50 43 160.50 8.00 02/05# 06 19.24 06 19.24 8.00 02/05 22 63.05 22 63.05 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/07 5 5.35 5 5.35 7.00 11/07 14 11.19 14 11.19 7.00 10/07 15 30.38 15 30.38 7.00 09/07 14 14.57 14 14.57 7.00 08/07 13 21.06 13 21.06 7.00 07/07 13 25.69 13 25.69 7.00 04/07 15 61.84 15 61.84 7.00 03/07 39 207.10 39 207.10 7.00 02/07 39 372.34 39 372.34 7.00 01/07 4 49.05 4 49.05 7.00 30/06 8 21.65 8 21.65 7.00 27/06 18 53.33 18 53.33 7.00 26/06 26 103.19 26 103.19 7.00 25/06 19 31.99 19 31.99 7.00 24/06 11 15.44 11 15.44 7.00 23/06 13 16.18 13 16.18 7.00 20/06 10 20.47 10 20.47 7.00 19/06 13 35.55 13 35.55 7.00 18/06 18 87.56 18 87.56 7.00 17/06 16 27.23 16 27.23 7.00 16/06 13 41.70 13 41.70 7.00 13/06 9 8.43 9 8.43 7.00 12/06 29 83.33 29 83.33 7.00 11/06 18 45.65 18 45.65 7.00 10/06 20 42.74 20 42.74 7.00 09/06 14 38.99 14 38.99 7.00 06/06 6 8.93 6 8.93 7.00 05/06 16 38.60 16 38.60 7.00 04/06 14 18.81 14 18.81 7.00 03/06 9 23.98 9 23.98 7.00 02/06 18 45.43 18 45.43 7.00 30/05 25 65.02 25 65.02 7.00 29/05 13 27.78 13 27.78 7.00 28/05 13 36.74 13 36.74 7.00 27/05 16 63.71 16 63.71 7.00 26/05 15 66.87 15 66.87 7.00 23/05 6 7.45 6 7.45 7.00 22/05 17 54.16 17 54.16 7.00 21/05 12 13.73 12 13.73 7.00 20/05 12 77.08 12 77.08 7.00 19/05 23 82.45 23 82.45 7.00 16/05 31 132.93 31 132.93 7.00 15/05 27 132.61 27 132.61 7.00 13/05 6 3.32 6 3.32 7.00 12/05 10 20.74 10 20.74 7.00 09/05 8 3.58 8 3.58 7.00 08/05 18 66.52 18 66.52 7.00 07/05 5 6.42 5 6.42 7.00 06/05 19 63.65 19 63.65 7.00 05/05 13 167.31 13 167.31 7.00 02/05 31 116.20 31 116.20 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 60.0000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: