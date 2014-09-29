BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says co to invest 180 bln rupees in Jio this quarter
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter
Sept 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 21 bids for 97.27 billion rupees ($1.59 billion) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 26/09 17 52.72 17 52.72 8.00 25/09 19 53.79 19 53.79 8.00 24/09 20 57.89 20 57.89 8.00 23/09 24 70.88 24 70.88 8.00 22/09 33 100.66 33 100.66 8.00 19/09 37 124.82 37 124.82 8.00 18/09 29 95.56 29 95.56 8.00 17/09 41 140.26 41 140.26 8.00 16/09 55 183.08 55 183.08 8.00 15/09 45 193.66 45 193.66 8.00 12/09 5 15.02 5 15.02 8.00 11/09 9 33.02 9 33.02 8.00 10/09 13 42.60 13 42.60 8.00 09/09 34 116.10 34 116.10 8.00 08/09 37 102.93 37 102.93 8.00 05/09 12 39.50 12 39.50 8.00 04/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00 03/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00 02/09 7 24.16 7 24.16 8.00 01/09 10 33.22 10 33.22 8.00 28/08 22 94.64 22 94.64 8.00 27/08 15 81.18 15 81.18 8.00 26/08 37 161.60 37 161.60 8.00 25/08 41 173.22 41 173.22 8.00 22/08@ 25 60.28 25 60.28 8.00 22/08 13 48.20 13 48.20 8.00 21/08 39 161.73 39 161.73 8.00 20/08 51 187.25 51 187.25 8.00 19/08 49 192.20 49 192.20 8.00 14/08 55 209.68 55 209.68 8.00 13/08 51 193.55 51 193.55 8.00 12/08 58 221.38 58 221.38 8.00 11/08 59 212.98 59 212.98 8.00 08/08@ 32 146.92 32 146.92 8.00 08/08 18 51.86 18 51.86 8.00 07/08 50 201.45 50 201.45 8.00 06/08 32 99.71 32 99.71 8.00 05/08 5 14.97 5 14.97 8.00 04/08 34 100.05 34 100.05 8.00 01/08 46 153.79 46 153.79 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 26/09 21 97.27 21 97.27 7.00 25/09 19 71.03 19 71.03 7.00 24/09 15 29.37 15 29.37 7.00 23/09 14 29.36 14 29.36 7.00 22/09 20 75.12 20 75.12 7.00 19/09 24 73.03 24 73.03 7.00 18/09 15 36.74 15 36.74 7.00 17/09 14 30.98 14 30.98 7.00 16/09 19 39.52 19 39.52 7.00 15/09 21 254.65 21 254.65 7.00 12/09 8 24.96 8 24.96 7.00 11/09 21 35.62 21 35.62 7.00 10/09 17 45.48 17 45.48 7.00 09/09 27 107.43 27 107.43 7.00 08/09 10 26.11 10 26.11 7.00 05/09 31 109.68 31 109.68 7.00 04/09 25 43.77 25 43.77 7.00 03/09 30 56.91 30 56.91 7.00 02/09 39 226.01 39 226.01 7.00 01/09 40 258.83 40 258.83 7.00 28/08 16 43.58 16 43.58 7.00 27/08 24 98.37 24 98.37 7.00 26/08 28 126.44 28 126.44 7.00 25/08 13 33.23 13 33.23 7.00 22/08 19 32.14 19 32.14 7.00 21/08 27 55.43 27 55.43 7.00 20/08 28 121.18 28 121.18 7.00 19/08 29 120.18 29 120.18 7.00 14/08 9 18.44 9 18.44 7.00 13/08 22 63.40 22 63.40 7.00 12/08 17 29.40 17 29.40 7.00 11/08 7 7.54 7 7.54 7.00 08/08 17 29.59 17 29.59 7.00 07/08 26 44.47 26 44.47 7.00 06/08 15 21.67 15 21.67 7.00 05/08 27 50.44 27 50.44 7.00 04/08 43 235.26 43 235.26 7.00 01/08 19 93.82 19 93.82 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 61.1400 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
