Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday it accepted all 31 bids for 166.91 billion rupees ($2.71
billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through
which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
29/09 25 83.51 25 83.51 8.00
26/09 17 52.72 17 52.72 8.00
25/09 19 53.79 19 53.79 8.00
24/09 20 57.89 20 57.89 8.00
23/09 24 70.88 24 70.88 8.00
22/09 33 100.66 33 100.66 8.00
19/09 37 124.82 37 124.82 8.00
18/09 29 95.56 29 95.56 8.00
17/09 41 140.26 41 140.26 8.00
16/09 55 183.08 55 183.08 8.00
15/09 45 193.66 45 193.66 8.00
12/09 5 15.02 5 15.02 8.00
11/09 9 33.02 9 33.02 8.00
10/09 13 42.60 13 42.60 8.00
09/09 34 116.10 34 116.10 8.00
08/09 37 102.93 37 102.93 8.00
05/09 12 39.50 12 39.50 8.00
04/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00
03/09 2 5.34 2 5.34 8.00
02/09 7 24.16 7 24.16 8.00
01/09 10 33.22 10 33.22 8.00
28/08 22 94.64 22 94.64 8.00
27/08 15 81.18 15 81.18 8.00
26/08 37 161.60 37 161.60 8.00
25/08 41 173.22 41 173.22 8.00
22/08@ 25 60.28 25 60.28 8.00
22/08 13 48.20 13 48.20 8.00
21/08 39 161.73 39 161.73 8.00
20/08 51 187.25 51 187.25 8.00
19/08 49 192.20 49 192.20 8.00
14/08 55 209.68 55 209.68 8.00
13/08 51 193.55 51 193.55 8.00
12/08 58 221.38 58 221.38 8.00
11/08 59 212.98 59 212.98 8.00
08/08@ 32 146.92 32 146.92 8.00
08/08 18 51.86 18 51.86 8.00
07/08 50 201.45 50 201.45 8.00
06/08 32 99.71 32 99.71 8.00
05/08 5 14.97 5 14.97 8.00
04/08 34 100.05 34 100.05 8.00
01/08 46 153.79 46 153.79 8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
29/09 31 166.91 31 166.91 7.00
26/09 21 97.27 21 97.27 7.00
25/09 19 71.03 19 71.03 7.00
24/09 15 29.37 15 29.37 7.00
23/09 14 29.36 14 29.36 7.00
22/09 20 75.12 20 75.12 7.00
19/09 24 73.03 24 73.03 7.00
18/09 15 36.74 15 36.74 7.00
17/09 14 30.98 14 30.98 7.00
16/09 19 39.52 19 39.52 7.00
15/09 21 254.65 21 254.65 7.00
12/09 8 24.96 8 24.96 7.00
11/09 21 35.62 21 35.62 7.00
10/09 17 45.48 17 45.48 7.00
09/09 27 107.43 27 107.43 7.00
08/09 10 26.11 10 26.11 7.00
05/09 31 109.68 31 109.68 7.00
04/09 25 43.77 25 43.77 7.00
03/09 30 56.91 30 56.91 7.00
02/09 39 226.01 39 226.01 7.00
01/09 40 258.83 40 258.83 7.00
28/08 16 43.58 16 43.58 7.00
27/08 24 98.37 24 98.37 7.00
26/08 28 126.44 28 126.44 7.00
25/08 13 33.23 13 33.23 7.00
22/08 19 32.14 19 32.14 7.00
21/08 27 55.43 27 55.43 7.00
20/08 28 121.18 28 121.18 7.00
19/08 29 120.18 29 120.18 7.00
14/08 9 18.44 9 18.44 7.00
13/08 22 63.40 22 63.40 7.00
12/08 17 29.40 17 29.40 7.00
11/08 7 7.54 7 7.54 7.00
08/08 17 29.59 17 29.59 7.00
07/08 26 44.47 26 44.47 7.00
06/08 15 21.67 15 21.67 7.00
05/08 27 50.44 27 50.44 7.00
04/08 43 235.26 43 235.26 7.00
01/08 19 93.82 19 93.82 7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
($1 = 61.5450 Indian rupee)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)