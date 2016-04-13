MUMBAI, April 13 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it is prepared to contain market volatility and tackle any rupee liquidity issues that may arise once its special foreign exchange swap facilities unveiled in 2013 start maturing from September.

The RBI said it would also monitor the impact of these swap facilities on its foreign exchange reserves, while noting the maturing swaps would be "adequately covered" by existing RBI purchases of currency forwards, in a statement meant to soothe any market concerns.

"The Reserve Bank is actively monitoring the ongoing market developments and is in readiness to contain the associated market volatility, if any, in relation to completion of swap transactions as well as the concomitant changes in rupee liquidity," the RBI said.

The RBI in 2013 had announced a scheme under which banks would be allowed to offer non-rupee deposits to non-residents Indian abroad and bring in dollars to the country during a period when the rupee was facing dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

The RBI would then swap those dollars in exchange for rupees with the lenders.

Dwindling reserves had been one of the reasons that contributed to sending the rupee to a record low in August 2013 and the announcement of the swaps in September of that year, along with other measures, helped bolster confidence in the currency.

But investors had recently expressed worries about the impact on currency markets from the maturing swaps and the potential impact on foreign exchange reserves as banks would need dollars to repay depositors.

The RBI has accumulated record-high foreign exchange reserves of $360 billion as of this month. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)