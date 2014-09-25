MUMBAI, Sept 25 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks starting at 61.40 rupee levels to prevent further falls in the rupee, four traders said on Thursday.

The rupee fell as low as 61.4150 to a dollar, its weakest since Aug. 8 before recovering marginally to trade at 61.32/33, but still weaker than its close of 60.96/97 on Wednesday.

There was mild dollar selling by the central bank, but exporters also started selling the greenback following the RBI, traders said. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)