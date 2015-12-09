(Repeats ahead of Asian markets open)
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI Dec 9 The Reserve Bank of India is
intervening in the rupee currency futures market, a senior
central bank official told a gathering of bank trainees last
week, according to four people briefed on the comments.
The central bank said in a separate statement issued on late
Wednesday it would intervene in the exchange traded currency
derivatives market if required, however, it did not specify if
it has been active in that market.
The rare admission of the RBI's moves to defend the currency
by an official comes as global central banks prepare for the
U.S. Federal Reserve's historic policy decision next week at
which it is widely expected to raise interest rates for the
first time in more than a decade.
The official, who is closely involved with the RBI's market
operations, made the comment at a workshop for about 40 trainees
from trading rooms at banks on Saturday, according to senior
traders from four institutions who say they were informed of the
comment by the trainees. The traders declined to be named
because they are not authorised to speak to media about
intervention.
The RBI did not have a comment on questions about
intervention, when asked about the workshop.
In response to a query from bank trainees on the RBI's
intervention policy, the official said at Saturday's event the
central bank has been intervening in the currency futures market
but did not provide additional details, the traders told
Reuters.
The RBI has traditionally intervened in currency spot
markets, and it manages the rupee flows resulting from that
intervention through the forwards market.
Although the RBI was widely believed to have intervened in
currency futures in 2013, when the rupee plunged to a record low
as the Fed prepared to end its quantitative easing program, it
never confirmed any action.
The RBI also introduced temporary curbs in currency futures
trading, including a ban on proprietary trading that lasted
about a year and was lifted in June 2014.
Direct intervention in futures markets would likely be
carried out by state-run banks as is the case in spot markets,
according to traders, and would magnify the RBI's presence and
limit the scope of arbitrage between spot and futures markets.
The rupee fell 2.1 percent against the dollar in November,
making it the worst-performing emerging Asia currency. It has
since fallen further in December, hitting a more than two-year
low last week.
That has spurred RBI intervention in spot markets during
this period, according to traders, including more recently on
Dec. 4.
But traders briefed on the official's comment on Saturday
said they were not sure if the RBI had also intervened in
futures markets, and say any action would have likely been quite
small.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Sam Holmes)