MUMBAI, April 3 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan said the Indian rupee at 55 to the
dollar would be too strong, the Mint newspaper reported on
Thursday, a day after the rupee touched an eight-month high.
"And today I would say that if we were at 55 (against the
dollar), it would be too strong. In the summer of last year, I
said 70 (against the dollar) would be too weak," Rajan said in
an interview.
On Wednesday, Rajan had said the rupee strengthening to 45
or 50 per dollar could hit exports, in an interview to
CNBC-TV18, and added saying the RBI was fine with a "certain
amount of leeway" in the currency.
The Indian rupee has been supported by a powerful rally in
domestic equities, which touched a record high for an eighth
straight session on Wednesday on the back of strong foreign
inflows.
At 0337 GMT, the rupee was trading at 59.89/90 per dollar,
compared to Wednesday's close of 59.90/91.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)