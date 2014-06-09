MUMBAI, June 9 The Reserve Bank of India was spotted buying dollars via state-run banks starting around 58.99-59.00, three traders said, continuing its heavy intervention to curb strength in the rupee.

The rupee was at 59.0400/0500 per dollar by 0419 GMT, off its session high of 58.98. The currency closed at 59.17/18 on Friday.

The rupee had opened stronger tracking gains in local share markets, which hit record highs for a second straight session on continued hopes of wide-ranging reforms by the new government. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)