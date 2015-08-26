MUMBAI Aug 26 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan said he was not in favour of depreciating the
Indian rupee and joining a global wave of monetary
measures that have weakened currencies, according to a newspaper
interview on Wednesday.
The comments, in an interview with The Economic Times,
reiterate Rajan's frequent criticisms of the competitive
devaluations he has said is occurring globally because of
actions taken in the euro-zone, Japan, and most recently China.
Instead Rajan said India needed to work on making its
economy more competitive, while noting India is now "quite
healthy" and in a better position to handle global turbulence
than it was in 2013.
"Unnatural movements in other currencies do certainly
impinge on us and we would not want to take the route of making
ourselves a less attractive destination for investments which
would be one quick and sure way of depreciating our own exchange
rate," Rajan was quoted as saying.
"I would rather say that let us focus on making our economy
more flexible so that we can absorb some of these changes."
The devaluation of the yuan and growing fears over the
Chinese economy have caused large falls across emerging markets,
including India, pushing the rupee to a two-year low of
66.76 to the dollar on Tuesday.
The moves in the yuan, which were followed by China's latest
cut in interest rates on Tuesday, have sparked some market
expectations the RBI may also ease monetary policy to avoid
destabilising inflows and to help out exporters.
India has seen hefty flows from foreign investors, who have
bought shares worth $5.8 billion and debt worth $8 billion so
far in 2015.
"I don't think we are in panic mode by any stretch of
imagination... We are in vigilant mode," Rajan said.
"I have no doubt that we have enough ammunition, reserves,
good policies to withstand that."
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam & Shri
Navaratnam)