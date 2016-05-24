May 24 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 10 states raise 82.50 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 74.50 bln rupees * India cenbank: Cut off on Goa, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu at 7.98 pct * India cenbank: Cut off on Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan at 8.00 pct * India cenbank: Cut off on Telangana, Uttar Pradesh at 8.02 pct * India cenbank: Cut off on Andhra Pradesh at 8.01 pct, Punjab at 7.93 pct

Source text: (bit.ly/20uuvvg) (Bengaluru newsroom)