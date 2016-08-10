Aug 10 Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers:

* India's July total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 259,685 vehicles - industry body * India's July total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 16.78 pct vs year ago - industry body * India's July domestic passenger car sales 177,604 vehicles, up 9.62 pct vs year ago - industry body * India's July commercial vehicle sales 51853 vehicles, up 0.11 pct vs year ago - industry body * India's July two-wheeler sales 1,476,340 vehicles, up 13.52 pct vs year ago - industry body (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)