have risen in the last six months, given a deterioration in
asset quality and lacklustre corporate profit growth, according
to a report released by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.
That is likely to mean an increase in the level of bad loans
held particularly by state-run banks over the next year, even
under the "normal" circumstances considered in the report, as
debt owed by India's largest borrowers sours further.
"Corporate sector vulnerabilities and the impact of their
weak balance sheets on the financial system need closer
monitoring," RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said in the foreword of
the semi-annual Financial Stability Report.
Companies' overall ability to repay debt, as measured by
earnings relative to interest owed, improved in the months to
September, but the report warned bad debt was becoming more
concentrated among large, highly leveraged borrowers.
The proportion of bad loans held by large borrowers rose to
87.4 in September 2015, from 78.2 percent in March.
As of June, five sectors - mining, iron and steel, textiles,
infrastructure and aviation - accounted for 24.2 percent of
advances from India's banks, but 53 percent of stressed debt,
the report said.
Overall, gross non-performing assets of scheduled commercial
banks, as a percentage of loans, rose to 5.1 percent in
September 2015, from 4.6 percent in March. Overall stressed debt
- which includes restructured loans - ticked higher to 11.3
percent from 11.1 percent.
Public sector banks, however, saw stressed assets at 14.1
percent of their total loans.
Under the baseline scenario tested for the report, overall
non-performing loans will rise to 5.4 percent by September 2016,
before improving. Under a severe stress scenario - if the
economy worsens - bad loans could deteriorate to 6.9 percent by
March 2017.
The report, highlighting risks to India's economy, cited
cyber security and a changeable climate which Rajan warned could
have an impact on the level and volatility of Indian inflation.
The RBI governor also called for "careful calibration" of
domestic policies to withstand global headwinds after the recent
U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike and China's slowdown,
and for continued structural reforms and an "unambiguous policy
stance" on taxation to attract capital inflows.
After being buyers of Indian shares and bonds in October,
foreign investors turned sellers and since November have pulled
out $2.85 billion, though they remain net buyers for the year.
