May 27 Ten Indian states raised 97.65 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, lower than a minimum target of 100.15 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. State Notified Amount Accepted Tenure(Years Cut-off No. Amount(Bln) (Bln) ) Yield (Percent) 1 Andhra Pradesh 20 20 10 9.18 2 Haryana 5 ---- --- --- 3 Jammu & Kashmir 1.5 1.5 10 9.18 4 Karnataka 15 15 10 9.14 5 Kerala 12 12 10 9.19 6 Madhya Pradesh 10 10 10 9.11 7 Maharashtra 11 11 10 9.11 8 Nagaland 0.65 0.65 10 9.10 9 Rajasthan 5 5 10 9.11 10 Tamil Nadu* 10 12.50 10 9.11 11 West Bengal 10 10 10 9.15 Total 100.15 97.65 * Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 58.7800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)