May 27 Ten Indian states raised 97.65 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) via 10-year
bonds on Tuesday, lower than a minimum target of 100.15 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of
India said in a release.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. State Notified Amount Accepted Tenure(Years Cut-off
No. Amount(Bln) (Bln) ) Yield (Percent)
1 Andhra Pradesh 20 20 10 9.18
2 Haryana 5 ---- --- ---
3 Jammu & Kashmir 1.5 1.5 10 9.18
4 Karnataka 15 15 10 9.14
5 Kerala 12 12 10 9.19
6 Madhya Pradesh 10 10 10 9.11
7 Maharashtra 11 11 10 9.11
8 Nagaland 0.65 0.65 10 9.10
9 Rajasthan 5 5 10 9.11
10 Tamil Nadu* 10 12.50 10 9.11
11 West Bengal 10 10 10 9.15
Total 100.15 97.65
* Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees over the
notified amount.
($1 = 58.7800 Indian Rupees)
