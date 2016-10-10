Oct 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 15 states raise 180.00 bln rupees via loans above targeted 176.00 bln rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu at 7.14 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra at 7.15 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Himachal Pradesh at 7.17 pct, Punjab at 6.99 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal at 7.16 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Uttarakhand at 7.18 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur at 7.09 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh at 7.22 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh 19-year state development loan at 7.27 pct

Source text - (bit.ly/2dZAknM) (Bengaluru newsroom)