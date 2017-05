June 14 Reserve Bank of India:

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON GUJARAT, JAMMU & KASHMIR, MIZORAM AT 8.05 PCT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON PUNJAB AT 7.99 PCT, SIKKIM AT 8.04 PCT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON UTTARAKHAND AT 8.06 PCT

* INDIA CENBANK: 14 STATES RAISE 148.75 BLN RUPEES VIA LOANS, ABOVE TARGETED 145 BLN RUPEES

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON ANDHRA PRADESH , WEST BENGAL AT 8.09 PCT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON KERALA, RAJASTHAN, TAMIL NADU AT 8.07 PCT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON MAHARASHTRA, UTTAR PRADESH AT 8.08 PCT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON TRIPURA AT 8.05 PCT

