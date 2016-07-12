July 12 Reserve Bank of India:

* India Cenbank: Cut Off On Andhra Pradesh And Telangana At 7.85 Pct

* India Cenbank: Cut Off On Andhra Pradesh At 7.88 Pct, Punjab At 7.75 Pct

* India Cenbank: 8 States Raise 124.75 Bln Rupees Via Loans, Above Targeted 114 Bln Rupees

* India Cenbank: Cut Off On Gujarat At 7.83 Pct

* India Cenbank: Cut Off On Maharashtra And Tamil Nadu At 7.84 Pct

* India Cenbank: Cut Off On Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal At 7.86 Pct

