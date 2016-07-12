US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
July 12 Reserve Bank of India:
* India Cenbank: Cut Off On Andhra Pradesh And Telangana At 7.85 Pct
* India Cenbank: Cut Off On Andhra Pradesh At 7.88 Pct, Punjab At 7.75 Pct
* India Cenbank: 8 States Raise 124.75 Bln Rupees Via Loans, Above Targeted 114 Bln Rupees
* India Cenbank: Cut Off On Gujarat At 7.83 Pct
* India Cenbank: Cut Off On Maharashtra And Tamil Nadu At 7.84 Pct
* India Cenbank: Cut Off On Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal At 7.86 Pct
Source text - bit.ly/29SVYrC
(Bengaluru newsroom)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.