Oct 25 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 19 states raise 204.75 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 201 bln rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu at 7.23 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat at 7.03 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura at 7.22 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal at 7.25 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh 4-year bond and Punjab at 6.99 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Rajasthan at 7.21 pct; cut off on Uttar Pradesh at 7.24 pct; UT of Puducherry at 7.27 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh 10-year bond at 7.23 pct

