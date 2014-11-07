MUMBAI, Nov 7 India's central bank said on Friday 11 states would raise a minimum of 71.7 billion rupees through state loans on November 11. Ten of the states, including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, will raise money through 10-year loans, while Punjab will issue loans for five years. Following are the details: Sr. State Amt to Tenure No. be Years raised (in bln rupees) 1 Goa 1 10 2 Gujarat 10 10 3 Maharashtra 12 10 4 Mizoram 0.2 10 5 Punjab 2 5 6 Rajasthan 5 10 7 Tamil Nadu* 10 10 8 Telangana 8 10 9 Uttar Pradesh 12.5 10 10 West Bengal 10 10 11 UT of Puducherry 1 10 Total 71.7 * Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription of 2.5 billion rupees. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gareth Jones)