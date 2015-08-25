Aug 25 Twelve Indian states raised 89.5 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in line with the target, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Cut-off Yield Tenure (bln rupees) Accepted (Percent) years (bln rupees) 1. Goa 1 1 8.28 10 2. Gujarat 10 10 8.29 10 3. Haryana 1 1 8.29 10 4. Jammu and Kashmir 4.5 4.5 8.28 10 5. Kerala 5 5 8.31 10 6. Maharashtra 15 15 8.29 10 7. Meghalaya 1 1 8.28 10 8. Punjab 6 6 8.28 10 9. Tamil Nadu 12 12 8.29 10 10. Uttar Pradesh 5 5 8.29 10 11. Uttarakhand 5 5 8.29 10 12. West Bengal 15 15 8.30 10 Total 89.50 89.50 Source Text: (bit.ly/1PP3Lku) ($1 = 66.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)