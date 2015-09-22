Sept 22 Eleven Indian states raised 101.60 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in line with the targeted amount, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield (Percent) Tenure years ( Crore) ( Crore) 1. Bihar 20.00 20 8.17 10 2. Gujarat 10.00 10 8.15 10 3. Haryana 10.00 10 8.16 10 4. Himachal Pradesh 2.00 2 8.16 10 5. Madhya Pradesh 10.00 10 8.16 10 6. Maharashtra 15.00 15 8.16 10 7. Mizoram 0.60 0.60 8.16 10 8. Punjab 4.00 4 8.16 10 9. Uttar Pradesh 10.00 10 8.17 10 10. Uttarakhand 5.00 5 8.16 10 11. West Bengal 15.00 15 8.17 10 Total 101.60 101.60 Source text: (bit.ly/1L2rmQk) ($1 = 65.8000 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)