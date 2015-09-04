Sept 4 India's central bank said 11 states would raise a minimum of 96.5 billion rupees ($1.45 billion) via 10-year loans on Sept. 8. Sr. No. State Amount to be raised Tenure Years ( bln) 1 Andhra Pradesh 10 10 2 Haryana 10 10 3 Goa 2 10 4 Gujarat* 10 10 5 Madhya Pradesh 10 10 6 Maharastra 15 10 7 Nagaland 1.5 10 8 Punjab 9 10 9 Rajasthan 5 10 10 Tamil Nadu* 12 10 11 Telangana 12 10 Total 96.5 *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will have an option to retain an additional amount of 3 bln rupees each Source Text: (bit.ly/1NRiQE7) ($1 = 66.4915 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)