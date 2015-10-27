BRIEF-Kallam Spinning Mills to consider issue of bonus shares
* Says to consider a proposal for declaring/recommending issue of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank: 8 states raise 87.50 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 84.50 bln rupees * India cenbank: cut off on . Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh at 7.99 pct * India cenbank: cut off on Jharkhand, Uttarakhand at 7.98 pct * India cenbank: cut off on Tamil Nadu at 8.0 pct
Source Text: bit.ly/1LySX8S (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says to consider a proposal for declaring/recommending issue of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Puma Energy Asia Sun, a joint venture between Puma Energy and Asia Sun Energy, launches its petroleum products terminal at Thilawa port in southeast Yangon, a company statement says