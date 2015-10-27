Oct 27 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 8 states raise 87.50 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 84.50 bln rupees * India cenbank: cut off on . Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh at 7.99 pct * India cenbank: cut off on Jharkhand, Uttarakhand at 7.98 pct * India cenbank: cut off on Tamil Nadu at 8.0 pct

Source Text: bit.ly/1LySX8S (Bengaluru newsroom)