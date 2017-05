Nov 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: 20 states raise 193 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 187 bln rupees * RBI: cut off on Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu at 8.15 pct * RBI: cut off on Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal at 8.15 pct * RBI: cut off on Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya at 8.10 pct * RBI: cut off on Gujarat, Maharashtra at 8.12 pct * RBI: cut off on Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim at 8.17 pct * RBI: cut off on Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan at 8.14 pct * RBI: cut off on Kerala at 8.16 pct * RBI: cut off on Telangana at 8.18 pct * RBI: cut off on Tripura at 8.11 pct

Source Text: bit.ly/1PmbPMA (Bengaluru newsroom)