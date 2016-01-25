Jan 25 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 16 states raise 180 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 176 bln rupees * India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh at 8.39 pct * India cenbank: cut off on Assam at 8.43 pct * India cenbank: cut off on Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu at 8.38 pct * India cenbank: cut off on Goa, West Bengal at 8.40 pct * India cenbank: cut off on Jharkhand, Kerala at 8.42 pct * India cenbank: cut off on Maharashtra at 8.36 pct * India cenbank: cut off on Nagaland at 8.41 pct * India cenbank: implicit yield on 8.27 pct Gujarat SDL 2026 at 8.3590 pct * India cenbank: implicit yield on 8.26 pct Gujarat SDL 2031 at 8.3802 pct

