Oct 9 India's central bank said on Friday 14 states would raise a minimum of 156.37 billion rupees ($2.41 billion) via 10-year loans on Oct. 13. Sr. No. State Amount to be raised Tenure Years (rupees bln) 1 Andhra Pradesh 15 10 2 Bihar 15 10 3 Gujarat* 10 10 4 Himachal Prades 5 10 5 Karnataka 20 10 6 Maharastra 15 10 7 Meghalaya 0.6 10 8 Punjab 15 10 9 Rajasthan 7.5 10 10 Tamil Nadu* 15 10 11 Telangana 12.02 10 12 Uttar Pradesh 15 10 13 West Bengal 10 10 14 UT of Puducherry 1.25 10 Total 156.37 *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will have an option to retain an additional amount of 3 bln rupees and 3.75 bln rupees, respectively Source Text: (bit.ly/1VJ8RWd) ($1 = 64.7928 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)