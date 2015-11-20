Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
Nov 20 Reserve Bank Of India:
* Reserve Bank Of India: Auction of fifteen state government securities for 134.25 bln rupees on Nov. 24, 2015
Source Text: (bit.ly/1SL7a4w) (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.