MUMBAI, June 20 India's central bank said on Friday 12 states will look to raise a total 71.30 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) via 4/10 year state bonds on June 24. For details of the individual state bonds, see below: Sr.No. State Amt (in bln rupees) Tenure (Yrs) 1 Chhattisgarh 2.5 10 2 Gujarat 10 10 3 Haryana 10 4 4 Himachal Pradesh 2 10 5 Jammu & Kashmir 1.5 10 6 Karnataka 10 10 7 Kerala 5 10 8 Madhya Pradesh 3.5 10 9 Maharashtra 11 10 10 Meghalaya 0.8 10 11 Rajasthan 5 10 12 West Bengal 10 10 Total 71.30 ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)