MUMBAI, April 9 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday seven states raised
the targeted 53.85 billion rupees via state development loans.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off
. Amount Accepted (Years) Yield
No (bln rupees) (bln rupees) (Percent)
.
1 Himachal Pradesh 5.50 5.50 10 9.63
2 Kerala 10.00 10.00 10 9.64
3 Nagaland 1.35 1.35 10 9.65
4 Punjab 12.00 12.00 10 9.63
5 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 9.63
6 Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 10 9.63
7 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 9.66
Total 53.85 53.85
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)