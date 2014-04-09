MUMBAI, April 9 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday seven states raised the targeted 53.85 billion rupees via state development loans. Following are the details of the auction: Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off . Amount Accepted (Years) Yield No (bln rupees) (bln rupees) (Percent) . 1 Himachal Pradesh 5.50 5.50 10 9.63 2 Kerala 10.00 10.00 10 9.64 3 Nagaland 1.35 1.35 10 9.65 4 Punjab 12.00 12.00 10 9.63 5 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 9.63 6 Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 10 9.63 7 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 9.66 Total 53.85 53.85 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)