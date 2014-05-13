May 13 Ten Indian states raised 62.20 billion rupees ($1.04
billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 59.70
billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off
No. Amount (Years) Yield
(in bln Accepted (Percent)
rupees) (in bln
rupees)
1 Arunachal Pradesh 0.50 0.50 10 9.24
2 Chhattisgarh 5.00 5.00 10 9.22
3 Himachal Pradesh 2.00 2.00 10 9.23
4 Maharashtra 11.00 11.00 10 9.22
5 Mizoram 0.20 0.20 10 9.25
6 Punjab 8.00 8.00 10 9.21
7 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 9.21
8 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 12.50 10 9.24
9 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 9.24
10 West Bengal 8.00 8.00 10 9.23
Total 59.70 62.20
* Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees over the
notified amount.
($1=59.8 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)