May 13 Ten Indian states raised 62.20 billion rupees ($1.04 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 59.70 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off No. Amount (Years) Yield (in bln Accepted (Percent) rupees) (in bln rupees) 1 Arunachal Pradesh 0.50 0.50 10 9.24 2 Chhattisgarh 5.00 5.00 10 9.22 3 Himachal Pradesh 2.00 2.00 10 9.23 4 Maharashtra 11.00 11.00 10 9.22 5 Mizoram 0.20 0.20 10 9.25 6 Punjab 8.00 8.00 10 9.21 7 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 9.21 8 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 12.50 10 9.24 9 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 9.24 10 West Bengal 8.00 8.00 10 9.23 Total 59.70 62.20 * Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1=59.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)