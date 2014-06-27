MUMBAI, June 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that state governments and Union Territory of Puducherry will raise 500-550 billion rupees ($8.3-$9.14 billion) of bonds during July-September.

The auctions will be held every second and fourth Tuesdays in a month, the RBI said in a release.

($1=60.15 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)