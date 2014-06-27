BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, June 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that state governments and Union Territory of Puducherry will raise 500-550 billion rupees ($8.3-$9.14 billion) of bonds during July-September.
The auctions will be held every second and fourth Tuesdays in a month, the RBI said in a release.
($1=60.15 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage:
* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA