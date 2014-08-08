MUMBAI, Aug 8 Eight states to raise at least 52.50 bln rupees via bonds on Aug 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following are the details: Sr. No. State Amount to be Tenure Years raised (bln rupees) 1 Chhattisgarh 7.50 10 2 Goa 2.00 10 3 Haryana# 6.00 2/10 4 Kerala 7.00 10 5 Maharashtra 12.00 10 6 Punjab 3.00 5 7 Rajasthan 5.00 10 8 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 10 Total 52.50 *Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription of 2.50 cbln rupees # Haryana will be issuing two securities - i) for 2 years (3 bln rupees) and ii) for 10 years (3 bln rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)