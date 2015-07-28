July 28 Fifteen Indian states raised 141.25 billion rupees ($2.21 billion) through 10-year state loans, higher than the minimum target of 134.25 billion rupees notified, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Tuesday. Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Tenure (bln rupees) (bln rupees) (years) 1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 2 Chhattisgarh 7.00 7.00 10 3 Haryana 10.00 10.00 10 4 Jharkhand 10.00 10.00 10 5 Kerala 15.00 15.00 10 6 Maharashtra 15.00 15.00 10 7 Manipur 0.75 0.75 10 8 Meghalaya 0.50 0.50 10 9 Rajasthan 10.00 10.00 10 10 Tamil Nadu* 12.00 15.00 10 11 Telangana 10.00 10.00 10 12 Tripura 2.00 2.00 10 13 Uttar Pradesh* 16.00 20.00 10 14 West Bengal 15.00 15.00 10 15 UT of Puducherry 1.00 1.00 10 Total 134.25 141.25 *Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have retained additional amount of 3 bln rupees and 4 bln rupees, respectively. ($1 = 63.9600 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)